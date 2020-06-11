Miami Dolphins Officially Sign Rookie Austin Jackson

Photo by Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Miami Dolphins agreed to terms with the second of their three first-round picks, offensive tackle Austin Jackson, ESPN’s Field Yates reported.

The Miami Herald’s Adam Beasley added that the rookie contract is believed to be worth $13.6 million throughout four years. All first-round picks have a fifth-year team-option included in the deal.

Jackson, 6-foot-4, 322-pounds, served as USC’s anchor along the offensive line. His impressive performances were well noticed, earning the two-year starter first-team All-Pac 12 Honors. He started all 13 games at left tackle in 2019.

The Dolphins used their No. 18 overall pick on Jackson, and hope the 20-year old fills the team’s needs at the offensive-line position to protect Miami’s recent addition in quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. He has an aggressive play style in which he initiates contact with defenders to climb to the next level. Jackson’s length, mobility, and quickness will make him very capable of becoming a starter at the second level.

Only cornerback Noah Igbinoghene, the team’s third first-rounder, and offensive guard Robert Hunt, a second-round selection, remain unsigned.