Miami Dolphins News Of The Week: May 25-31

Let’s revisit what Miami Dolphins news you may have missed last week.

Brian Flores’ Statement

On Saturday, Dolphins Head Coach Brian Flores released a statement on the death of George Floyd.

Statement from Head Coach Brian Flores.

Flores expressed his emotions towards those negating Colin Kapernick and the NFL’s incentives on minority hiring. Plus, he noted his aspirations that the death of Floyd, along with that of Ahmaud Arbery and Breonna Taylor, creates a change by uniting people as one.

Flores’ statement has been retweeted over 9,900 times to go with 36,100 likes as of Sunday night.

Stephen Ross: NFL season “Definitely” happening

Despite the ongoing pandemic, Miami Dolphins owner Stephen Ross has noted his full intention on moving as planned with the 2020 NFL season, believing that fans in stadiums could be a possibility.

“I think there definitely will be a football season this year,” Ross said in an interview with CNBC on Tuesday. “Real question is, will there be fans in the stadium? Right now — today — we’re planning to have fans in the stadium.”

Dade-County Mayor Carlos Gimenez Unsure about fans in stadiums

Although the Dolphins CEO expressed his intention to keep fans in the stands in 2020, Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos Gimenez is unsure if it’ll be possible.

During a virtual press conference, Gimenez addressed what sports fans should expect as we start reopening.

“There’s no anti-viral, no vaccine that’s available. And we know that in large crowds the virus has a tendency to take off because it’s contagious,” he said. “So at this point, it’s going to be very difficult, but, like you said, it’s September and that’s a long way off, so we’ll see what happens then.”

NFL rule changes

On Thursday, the NFL approved three new rule changes and one bylaw that’ll commence in 2020.

NFL approves three rules that'll commence in 2020.

Owners agreed on regulations to permanently keep the automatic replay review system which will now include touchdowns and/or turnovers negated by penalty; expand protection to a defenseless player on kick/punt returns; keep teams from manipulating the game clock through a series of dead-ball fouls as the clock runs.

Additionally, teams are now allowed to bring three players back from the injured reserve, also known as IR. The previous rule kept teams from bringing back just two.

Tua Tagovailoa to be Week 1 starter?

The most common debate being discussed by Miami Dolphins fans right now is whether or not Tua Tagovailoa should start in week one.

According to Bleacher Report columnist Mike Freeman, who after speaking to coaches around the league said that it was a “foregone conclusion” that Tagovailoa would beat out Ryan Fitzpatrick and be the starter for the Week 1 game at New England on Sept. 13.

“It’s difficult to put into words how high some coaches are on Tagovailoa, Freeman said. They think that when we look back at this draft, he will be one of the best, if not the best, players from it.

Tagovailoa’s adaptability and smarts fuel their optimism, as they think he’ll fit in any offensive system and will grow rapidly in the pros. His injury history is a legitimate concern, but these coaches believe in his ability to beat out Fitzpatrick and start right away.”

Only time will tell if the longtime NFL writer’s sources were right.

Mike Vick says Tua plays like Steve Young

On a recent appearance on FOX Sports’ ‘The Herd’, starring host Colin Cowherd, Michael Vick claimed that Tua Tagovailoa reminds him of Steve Young.

“Just watching him throw the football reminds me of Steve Young,” Vick said.

Mike Vick: "Just watching him [Tua Tagovailoa] throw the football reminds me of Steve Young,"

Tua splits Madden series with Saquon Barkley

The Dolphins’ rookie went head-to-head versus Giants running back Saquon Barkley on the virtual gridiron last Tuesday, for last week’s edition of #PayItForwardLive, Verizon’s campaign to support small and local businesses.

The two faced off on EA Sports Madden NFL 20, and split the series.

The first matchup resulted in a 13-7 win for Tua, who used the 2019 Dolphins roster, which is rated a 68 overall on the game. He was able to take down Barkley despite not using any of Miami’s offseason additions such as Byron Jones, Kyle Van Noy, Shaq Lawson, Jordan Howard, and Matt Breida.

The 2018 AP All-Pro selection took the second matchup in blowout fashion, as he took a 21-0 lead at halftime and ultimately forced Tua to ‘rage-quit’.

Hard Rock Stadium turning into a drive-in theater

As the Dolphins won’t playing football until August, Hard Rock Stadium is turning into an outdoor movie theater in the meantime.

We are excited to announce an open-air and drive-in theater that will showcase classic @MiamiDolphins content, classic films, host commencement ceremonies and more.



These experiences will stay in accordance with social distance policies.



Learn More > https://t.co/t74rrtp2La pic.twitter.com/goYvQ0KXKq — Hard Rock Stadium (@HardRockStadium) May 26, 2020

The theater will showcase classic Dolphins content, motion picture films, and will also allow for the hosting of commencement ceremonies and other events.

We’ve spent several weeks planning this to be able to provide people with a safe option to go out and enjoy movies, classic Dolphins content, concerts, and celebrate 2020 graduates,” said Miami Dolphins and Hard Rock Stadium Vice Chairman and CEO Tom Garfinkel in a statement on Tuesday.

The drive-in events will be held inside the stadium, accommodating up to 230 cars. There will be a food and beverage delivery service and restrooms will be available.