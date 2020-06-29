Miami Dolphins News And Notes: Tides Have Turned

Happy Monday. As the Miami Dolphins continue their 2020 virtual offseason, let’s revisit what news you may have missed this week (June 22-28).
Cam Newton Becomes A Patriot
For some time, it appeared that the New England Patriots would rock with 2019 4th-round draft pick Jarrett Stidham as the next quarterback following the departure of Tom Brady.
However, that all changed Sunday evening as the Patriots added former MVP, Cam Newton, to the team.
According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter and Chris Mortensen, Newton and New England agreed to a “one-year, incentive-laden” contract.
What does this mean for Miami? The Patriots dynasty may not be over after all.
What does this mean for Miami? The Patriots dynasty may not be over after all.
Matt Breida Opens Up About Trade And More
On Thursday, Miami Dolphins running back Matt Breida discussed his reaction to being traded, how the team plans on utilizing the speedster, and more on NFL Network’s “Good Morning Football.”
Breida was sent to Miami in exchange for a fifth-round pick on the third day of the 2020 NFL Draft. The trade was announced just nine days after he signed his restricted free agent tender with the 49ers.
“It was kind of crazy,” Breida said. “I woke up, got a phone call from my agent saying that there were trade talks with me and the Dolphins and it ended up happening. At first, I was kind of shocked, but then I’m always up for challenges, so I was excited to get down to South Beach.”
The former 49ers running back will be joining former Philadelphia Eagle, Jordan Howard, creating a solid one-two combination in the backfield.
Breida said that the Dolphins plan on using him in many different ways, just like the Niners did. He added that his experience will be beneficial to the Dolphins.
“Definitely with my experience being in a Super Bowl, I feel like I know what a team takes to get to that point, what the culture has got to be like, how we’ve got to compete every day,” Breida claimed. “Just the way these guys worked last year… Coach Flo [Brian Flores] has got them going in the right direction and I’ve seen that through the virtual meetings. So I’m excited to get down there and start working with these guys.”
When asked about rookie quarterback Tua Tagaviloa, Breida replied, “He gets in there and goes to work, and that’s one of the things that you can’t teach being a rookie, it’s either you have it or you don’t. He will be a great leader and a great quarterback in this league.”
Eight Dolphins Make ESPN’S AFC East All-Decade Team
The Miami Dolphins experienced another decade of mediocrity throughout the 2010s, with just one winning season, a 68-89 regular-season record (0.433% winning percentage), and a rebuilding effort that seems to have no end.
Nonetheless, the Dolphins still played host to a number of players that excelled during that time, despite being surrounded by incompetence. Some of those players were recently honored on ESPN’s AFC East All-Decade Team.
Check out the full roster and our breakdown:
The ESPN team put together the starting offense, defense, and special teams, consisting of players who played in the AFC East during the past decade. Miami had eight former (some present) players to make the team.
On offense, wide receivers Brandon Marshall and Jarvis Landry were named, with Richie Incognito represented the Dolphins at guard.
Defensive ends Cameron Wake and Mario Williams were listed, as well as safety Reshad Jones on defense. Meanwhile, kick returner Jakeem Grant and punter Brandon Fields led the way on special teams.
Are You A Miami Dolphins SuperFan?
In this modern landscape of bandwagons and flip-floppers, how can you tell if you’re a dedicated Miami Dolphins fan?
Here are six ways to know if you’re a true Dolphins superfan:
