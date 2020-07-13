Miami Dolphins News And Notes: Tensions Arise

Steve Mitchell-USA TODAY Sports

Happy Monday. As the Miami Dolphins continue to approach the start of the 2020 NFL season, let’s revisit what news you may have missed last week (July 6 – July 12).

No Fans At NFL Training Camp, Players Weigh In On Concerns

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, the NFL won’t allow fans into training camps when they are set to start on July 28.

The news was first reported by NFL Network reporter Ian Rapoport, who added that NFL teams will be able to hold up to two events at stadiums for fans — as long as fan attendance is permitted under local public health protocols and guidelines. No fans will be allowed on the field or have contact or interaction with players.

Catch up with Dolphins news:



The NFL has prohibited fans at training camps but will still allow teams to hold up to two events at stadiums for fans.



And players voice their concerns about the league not addressing player health and safety concerns:https://t.co/Gx34FTyAXK — 305Sports.Net (@305Sportss) July 10, 2020

The Dolphins are 18 days away from the start of training camp, but the league still doesn’t have an agreement over safety protocols for this season or rules for camp.

So far, the NFL has banned postgame interactions within six feet of each other, postgame jersey exchanges, on-field fan seating, and media in locker rooms, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

Dolphins players have already pushed back on the idea and voiced their concerns on the league not addressing issues regarding player health.

Check it out: Miami Dolphins Expected To Trim Roster Before Training Camp

Tua Tagovailoa’s got his first look at his rookie rating in ‘EA Sports Madden NFL 21’ on Thursday.

The No. 5 overall pick came in second among rookie quarterbacks with a 73 overall rating.

"Dang! This is the guy you guys got!?" – @Tua@SteveYoungQB reveals #Madden21 Ratings to Rookie QBs pic.twitter.com/PLLH1Fh8XK — Madden NFL 21 (@EAMaddenNFL) July 9, 2020

For those familiar with Madden ratings, while they may be notorious for underlooking players, their rookie ratings are always fairly low. And a 73-overall rating is ideal for a rookie at any position, especially one coming off an injury.

Here’s Tagovailoa’s most notable ratings:

73 overall

Awareness: 76

Throw power: 88

Short accuracy: 86

Medium accuracy: 80

Deep accuracy: 84

Injury: 84

Previewing The Dolphins Defensive Secondary

Last week, the 305Sports team continued to center on the Dolphins’ defensive secondary. If you missed last week, check our cornerback position preview.

Check out what you may have missed:

With the kickoff to the 2020 NFL season being 60 days away, there’s some concern emerging as the league is yet to announce an agreement over safety protocols for this season or rules for camp.

Jamie Bahamas shares his opinion on what the NFL should do:

While the kickoff to the 2020 NFL season is 60 days away, the league is yet to announce how it plans to keep its members safe.@TheJamieBahamas shares his opinion on what the NFL should do this season:https://t.co/e3tcqRHhft — 305Sports.Net (@305Sportss) July 12, 2020

For more Miami Dolphins news, like us on Facebook and follow me on Twitter @AnthonyYero1