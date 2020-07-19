Miami Dolphins News And Notes: Safety Initiatives, Training Camp, And More

Happy Monday. As the Miami Dolphins continue to approach the start of the 2020 NFL season, let’s revisit what news you may have missed last week (July 13 – July 19).
Dolphins Announce Safety Initiatives For 2020 Season Amid COVID-19
The Dolphins announced a series of health and safety initiatives the team will use in an effort to prevent the spread. Among the list is the prohibition of fans from attending training camp practices and preseason games, as well as tailgating throughout the entire season.
Nonetheless, Miami, using socially-distanced seating clusters in the stadium, hope to welcome fans in the stands for their home-opener on September 20.
Hard Rock Stadium will incorporate a touchless security scan upon entry. Fans will also go through cashless food service, parking, and retail, which will be supported by the team’s mobile app and credit card mobile options. Fans will receive an SMS message when their food is ready.
Fans and stadium employees will be required to wear a mask when they aren’t eating or drinking. Additionally, Miami ensures that all restrooms are equipped with automatic sensors on toilet handles, toilets, soap dispensers and paper towel dispensers.
Season ticket members will have first priority to purchase tickets based on their tenure as a member. Season ticket holders will also have the option to roll 2020 payments into the 2021 season, without impacts on seating, membership benefits, or tenure.
Dolphins Rookies To Report To Training Camp On July 23
The Dolphins informed rookies to report to training camp on Thursday, July 23, according to the Miami Herald’s Barry Jackson.
The news comes after the NFL allowed rookies from all 32 NFL Clubs, except for the Kansas City Chiefs and Houston Texans, to report to camp on Tuesday, July 21. Quarterbacks and injured players are allowed on Thursday, July 23 and all others on Tuesday, July 28.
Meanwhile, the NFL Players Association (NFLPA) continues its discussions and negotiations with the league in regards to it’s COVID-19 testing protocols, how it plans to deal with potential positive tests, the preseason schedule and the financial impact the virus could have on the NFL.
As of now, only 20 players will be allowed at one time in teams’ facilities until the NFLPA signs off on infectious disease emergency response plans for each club, per NFL Network Reporter Tom Pelissero.
Pelissero added that the rookies will take a COVID-19 test on their first day at the team facility, immediately go home, and then do the same thing on the second day. If both tests are negative, the player moves onto the strength and conditioning/ phase.
Player/ Position Previews
Last week, the 305Sports team continued to center on the Dolphins’ wide receiver core. In addition, we put out a position preview on Miami’s safeties position group.
Check out what you may have missed:
Dolphins Rivalries Through The Years: New York Jets
The Dolphins and New York Jets’ rivalry has been around since 1966, producing some of the best games of both franchises history.
Relive the best moments of the rivalry and what to expect for the next chapter of the East Coast rivalry.
EA Sports Releases Madden 21 Ratings For Miami’s Offensive Players
Last year, the Dolphins were the lowest rated team in Madden 20. After an offseason where the franchise loaded up their squad, what does the NFL’s officially licensed video game see from the Dolphins?
Check out the Madden 21 offensive player ratings for the Dolphins:
- QB Ryan Fitzpatrick- 74 Overall
- QB Tua Tagovailoa- 73 Overall
- RB Jordan Howard- 79 Overall
- RB Matt Breida- 79 Overall
- WR DeVante Parker- 84 Overall
- WR Preston Williams- 73 Overall
- WR Jakeem Grant- 74 Overall
- WR Albert Wilson- 76 Overall
- TE Mike Gesicki- 79 Overall
- OT Austin Jackson- 64 Overall
- OG Erek Flowers- 73 Overall
- C Ted Karras- 70 Overall
- RG Jesse Davis- 65 Overall
- RT Robert Hunt- 67 Overall
