Miami Dolphins News And Notes: Remembering A Legend

As the Miami Dolphins continue their 2020 virtual offseason, let’s revisit what news you may have missed this week (June 15-21).

Jim Kiick Passes Away

The Dolphins announced the passing of former running back Jim Kiick on Saturday. He was 73.

Kiick was drafted by Miami in the fifth-round pick in the 1968 AFL Draft, and played with the franchise from 1968 through 1974.

In his seven seasons with the Dolphins, he recorded 3,644 yards on 997 carries, and 28 touchdowns. Kiick also caught 221 passes for 2,210 yards for three touchdowns. He was most known for his dynamic duo with fullback Larry Csonka, en route to winning Super Bowls VII and VIII with Miami.

305Sports sends its condolences and prayers to the family and friends of Kiick.

The NFL will not suspend Miami Dolphins cornerback Xavien Howard for the start of the 2020 season after his domestic battery charges were dropped, according to the Palm Beach Post’s Hal Habib

Habib added that a league source confirmed there will be no discipline for Howard in this case.

Howard was arrested on a domestic violence charge involving his fiancé in December. All charges were dropped in February, clearing the 26-year old in a legal sense from any further issues.

With Howard ready to go, he’ll pair up with free-agent signing Byron Jones, who became the second-highest-paid cornerback in the NFL this offseason. The duo is expected to make Miami’s secondary one of the best in the league.

While Jets All-Pro safety Jamal Adams may have requested a trade, Dolphins fans shouldn’t expect him to wear the aqua and orange any time soon.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the two-time Pro Bowl safety put out a list of teams in which he would welcome a trade. Miami was not included.

Despite not being listed, the Dolphins could benefit from many of these teams. If Adams lands on an NFC team, it means Miami will only have to deal with the safety once every four years during the regular season.

It’s also very unlikely that the Jets would ship Adams to the Dolphins, a division rival unless Miami sends a plethora of assets and draft picks.

Following Devante Parker’s dominating performance against Stephon Gillmore in Week 17, the two have instilled a social media war.

In 2018, Gilmore posted a picture of him intercepting a pass intended for Parker with the caption “Ignore him and go get the ball.”

On Saturday, Parker resurfaced the social media beef by posting a picture of him making a high flying catch over parker with the caption “Ignore him and attack the football.”

Relive the moment of Parker exposing the NFL Defensive Player of the Year.

With Parker coming off a career year, second-year wide receiver Preston Williams will be back healthy and ready to create matchup nightmares for teams.

Here’s what you should expect from the duo in 2020.

The Dolphins have had great luck in signing undrafted free agents in the past, most notably all-time great Cameron Wake.

In 2018, Miami signed 18 UDFA rookies, including wide receiver Preston Williams, cornerback Nik Needham, running back Patrick Laird, defensive end Jonathan Ledbetter, safety Montre Hartage, and guard Shaq Calhoun. All of which made an impact in 2019.

With more undrafted talent emerging and proving to produce a much needed spark to the team, will Miami strike once more with their 2020 undrafted signings?

Remember this jaw dropping play when Cameron Wake and Ndamukong Suh nearly ended Bryce Petty’s life in 2016?

Relive the moment:

