Miami Dolphins News And Notes: Preparing For Success

As the Miami Dolphins continue their 2020 virtual offseason, let’s revisit what news you may had missed this week (June 8-14).

Last Thursday, Miami agreed to terms with the second of their three first-round picks, offensive tackle Austin Jackson.

The Miami Herald’s Adam Beasley added that the rookie contract is believed to be worth $13.6 million throughout four years. All first-round picks have a fifth-year team-option included in the deal.

Jackson, 6-foot-4, 322-pounds, was Miami’s No. 18 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. He served as USC’s anchor along the offensive line, and his impressive performances were well noticed, earning the two-year starter first-team All-Pac 12 Honors. He started all 13 games at left tackle in 2019.

Only cornerback Noah Igbinoghene, the team’s third first-rounder, and offensive guard Robert Hunt, a second-round selection, remain unsigned.

The Miami Dolphins have hired Steve Ferentz, the son of University of Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz as a coaching assistant and former Kansas City Chiefs RB Kolby Smith as the new offensive quality control coach.

Steve, is the son of University of Iowa Head Coach Kirk Ferentz and the brother of Hawkeyes offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz, who spent time with the New England Patriots as their tight ends coach while Brian Flores was with the team.

Smith, a Louisville product, was drafted by the Chiefs in the fifth round of the 2007 NFL Draft. His NFL career was short and immediately got into coaching.

Tua Doing ‘Miraculously Well’

While the Dolphins haven’t been able to get their hands on Tua Tagovailoa, they’re sure to happy about what his personal trainer has to say about the rookie quarterback.

“He’s doing miraculously well,” said Kevin Wilk, who’s been working with Tagovailoa at Champion Sports Medicine in Birmingham, Alabama, told the Sun-Sentinel. “The miraculous part is that he healed so well. The second part is, he’s been so well at getting his strength back, which usually takes a long time after something like this.”

Take some time to look back at the great Cameron Wake’s top moments as a Dolphin.

The late field-goal kicker proved to be one of the most proficient in NFL history throughout his 14 years in the league, with the bulk of his time coming with the Miami Dolphins.

From his kick that sent Miami to the AFC Championship to one of the most famous bloopers in the history of the NFL, here are the two most memorable moments of his Dolphins career.

Remember Ricky Williams’ 2002 season? 1,853 rushing yards, 16 rushing touchdowns, and 47 catches for 363 yards and a touchdown.

Relive the top moments of his football career.

You think you’re a big Miami Dolphins fan? This week’s 305Sports Friday Fan Feature actually shed blood for the Dolphins!