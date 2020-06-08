Miami Dolphins News And Notes: NFL Staff Allowed In Facilities, Coach Says Tua Should Start, And More

Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports

Happy Monday,

Let’s revisit what Miami Dolphins news you may have missed last week (June 1-7).

NFL Allows Coaches Back In Team Facilities

As the NFL season approaches, league offices have begun to ease up with certain restrictions in the early phases of reopening.

Dolphins head coach Brian Flores, along with the rest of his coaching staff, were allowed back in the team facility last Friday. In a memo released by the NFL to all 32 teams, coaches have been given the green light to return to facilities. Players remain restricted from entering unless they are undergoing rehabilitation treatment.

League commissioner Roger Goodell sent the following memo to all teams on Thursday:

Bruce Arians Says Tua Tagovailoa Should Play If Healthy

Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ head coach Bruce Arians chipped into the conversation regarding Miami’s quarterback room.

“I think it all depends on his health; if he’s healthy I’m playing him,” Arians said, via JoeBucsFan.com.

Tagovailoa sustained a season-ending hip injury against Mississippi State in November, and many still question if he has fully recovered. He has continuously made strides, and even claims that he’s 100 percent right now and ready to play.

“I don’t think you learn anything holding a clipboard. You know, I had Peyton Manning his first year, Andrew Luck his first year, Ben [Roethlisberger] was one of those guys that went in by accident because Tommy Maddox got hurt. You miss all the practice reps, you miss the game reps. I don’t know what you learn holding a clipboard watching.”

Fins Ink Deal With 7th-Round Draft Pick Malcolm Perry

The Dolphins selected Navy’s record-breaking quarterback with the No. 246 pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.

As a senior, the team captain lined up at quarterback. However, his damage was done on the ground, rushing for 2,017 yards and 21 touchdowns, setting the FBS record for most rushing yards by a quarterback in a single season. Perry also led the nation in the most 10+ yard runs (65).

It’s unsure what position Perry will play, but it that doesn’t seem to be a concern, as he could work as a slot receiver or third-down back for Miami.

His signing leaves the Dolphins with just three unsigned picks from their 11-man class: First-round tackle Austin Jackson, first-round cornerback Noah Igbinoghene, and second-round guard Robert Hunt.

