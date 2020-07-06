Miami Dolphins News And Notes: Gaining Ground

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Happy Monday. As the Miami Dolphins are officially 69 days away from the 2020 NFL season, let’s revisit what news you may have missed last week (June 29- July 5).

Previewing The Dolphins Defensive Backfield

Last week, the 305Sports team centered on the Dolphins’ defensive backfield, providing player profiles on eight of the fourteen DB’s on the squad, in addition to a cornerback position preview.

We’ll wrap up the remaining six DB player profiles this week in addition to going in-depth on Miami’s wide receiver group.

Last Wednesday, a report from Pro Football Talk announced that the NFL will shorten the 2020 preseason from four games to two. In addition, PFT states that Week one and Week four will be the preseason weeks that are canceled.

The Miami Herald’s Armando Salguero added that each team will get one home and one away game in the two-game preseason. The plan gives teams more time to prepare for the regular season after not having in-person offseason training programs this year.

The Dolphins were scheduled to visit the Atlanta Falcons in Week 1 of the preseason and visit the New Orleans Saints in Week 4. However, if the league does intend to keep one-home and one-away game for each team, adjustments will have to be made to Miami’s schedule, as they were slated to be home for Weeks 2 and 3.

The Dolphins are scheduled to host the Philadelphia Eagles and the Detroit Lions in preseason Week 2 and 3.

Also last Wednesday, the league canceled their 2020 Supplemental Draft, in addition to cutting the preseason to two games.

The NFL Supplemental Draft is an annual bid-style event held to allow players who become ineligible for college football after the deadline to declare for the regular spring draft to be selected by teams and enter the league. Teams bid the following year’s draft picks on eligible players. The club submitting the highest pick is awarded the player, but loses the corresponding pick in the next year’s NFL Draft.

The NFL’s collective bargaining agreement leaves the decision to the league, and after discussions with the NFL Management Council Executive Committee, the league has opted against having one in 2020, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL.com.

Batman, Superman, and the Miami Dolphins. What do the three have to do with each other? Jamie Bahamas previews Miami’s week one opponent and tells you why their fall from grace is near.

