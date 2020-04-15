Miami Dolphins Lucky #13

Getty Images

This is not a piece on how Tua Tagovailoa, who wore #13 while playing football at Alabama will be the Miami Dolphins savior.

No, I am not going there.

First of all, the world knows how sacred the number 13 is for Miami Dolphins fans. That number belongs to Dan Marino, the greatest quarterback of his era and arguably one of the greatest to ever play the game.

For this reason, the number 13 is magical for the Miami Dolphins.

While it might feel like the world in general is falling apart right now amidst this coronavirus pandemic, the stars seem to be aligning for the Dolphins.

And guess what it all starts with the number 13.

Including interim head coaches like the once electrifying Dan Campbell, the Dolphins are on their 13th head coach.

George Wilson 🕊 Don Shula 🐐 Jimmy Johnson Dave Wannstedt Jim Bates Nick Saban 👿 Cam Cameron 🤡 Tony Sparano 🕊 Todd Bowles Joe Philbin 😴 Dan Campbell 💪 Adam Gase 🤪 Brian Flores 🙏

That’s right! Brian Flores is #13. Based on what he has done in his first year, Flores has fans, players, and the entire organization thinking that they finally have the right man for the job.

This was evident with many quality free agents stating that they chose Miami because of Flores.

In 2008, the Miami Dolphins won the division, led by the wildcat, Tony Sparano, and Chad Pennington. That was the last time the Dolphins won the division but more importantly, take note of the year. Miami is coming up on lucky #13 years since that exciting season.

I know I said I wouldn’t go there, but I can’t help myself knowing that many Miami fans want this guy suiting up for the Dolphins. Tua Tagovailoa will never wear #13 for the Miami Dolphins. But just imagine if this former #13 is the guy behind center when the Dolphins return to glory.

