Miami Dolphins LIVE Schedule Updates

Darron Cummings- The Associated Press

The NFL will release its 2020 regular-season schedule on Thursday night at 8 pm ET, however, leaks are touching the surface.

305Sports.Net is providing live updates on the Miami Dolphins schedule.

Week 1

The Dolphins will travel to New England to take on the Patriots in week 1, per Armando Salguero.

Week 2

The Dolphins home opener comes in Week 2 as they host the Buffalo Bills.

The Bills, went 10-6 last season and were the only team to sweep Miami last season. With Brady gone, Buffalo emerges as the favorites to win the AFC East.

Week 3

Miami will travel to face the Jacksonville Jaguars in a Thursday night prime time game.

Week 4

TBA



Week 17

The Dolphins will travel to New Era Field to take on the Buffalo Bills in the final regular-season game of the season. (Jan. 3).

