Miami Dolphins “Have Their Eyes Set” On Alabama DL Raekwon Davis

Getty Images

Alabama Crimson Tide defensive line, Raekwon Davis, told Pro Football Talk that he’d been contacted the most by 5 teams, the Miami Dolphins being one of them. According to Davis, the 49ers, Packers, Dolphins, Ravens, and Eagles have been in the most contact with the Crimson Tide alum.

Davis is a 6’6″, 311-pound defensive lineman who has proven to be an issue for many teams in the backfield. “Rugged and powerful with elite physical traits, Davis has the ability to impose his will on opponents and dominate at the point of attack.” NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein said regarding the high potential DL.

“He plays long and strong with rare leverage for a taller player and holds positioning against double teams for linebackers to flow freely. He was all over the backfield in 2017, but hasn’t made nearly as many plays — against the run or pass — since then. Despite possessing unique traits and the potential to dominate, his upside could be a moving target based upon maturity level and continued growth as a rusher. He should be a first-round pick who can come in and start right away for an odd or even front defense.”

Better enough, Zierlein gave Davis an NFL player comparison of DeForest Buckner, the 6-foot-7 All-Pro defensive tackle for the Indianapolis Colts.

2017 was Davis’ best year, registering 69 total tackles, 10 tackles for loss, 8.5 sacks, and an interception. His numbers dropped in his final two seasons at Alabama, racking up 157 tackles, 8.5 tackles for loss, and 2 sacks in 27 games. He was a second-team All-American as well as All-SEC this past season.

Davis could be a great addition to the Dolphins defensive line, adding him alongside second-year Christian Wilkins and four-year Davon Godchaux. Being projected to be picked on Day 1 of the NFL Draft, it’s unclear whether or not Miami will use picks 18 or 26 to select Raekwon or risk the chance of waiting for him to fall into round 2.

