Opinion: Miami Dolphins Football Without Fans

Photo by Mark Brown/Getty Images

Dr. Anthony Fauci is the infectious disease expert on the White House coronavirus task force. In a recent interview on Good Luck America, he was asked about the likelihood of major sports returning this year.

Fauci claims that it is possible that major sports could return this summer if games were played in empty stadiums and with players and personnel quarantined in hotels in order to prevent the spread of coronavirus. Daily testing would also need to occur to be sure that no one contracted the virus.

The only thing I heard in that statement was “no fans!”

The health and safety of everyone is most important. With that said, I understand the need for social distancing under these circumstances.

But no fans in the stands?

That might work for the NFL Draft, but I couldn’t imagine NFL Kickoff Weekend with empty stadiums.

Miami Herald

Look, I get it; any sports is better than no sports. But call me crazy, I believe in the power of the 12th man. You can’t tell me that the energy from the “Deep End” doesn’t get the adrenaline of the Dolphins players going.

Picture the Dolphins attempting to make a fourth quarter comeback in an empty football stadium.

I know we all have to do whatever is necessary for the greater good. And personally while it would be very weird, I would choose to watch sports with no fans over not watching sports.

Here is my takeaway and advice to all Fins Fans:

We can’t take for granted the joy of being able to cheer our team on live and in person anymore. So whenever it is that we have our next chance to get loud, let’s make more noise than we ever did before!

Not only in support of the team, but also in celebration that we beat this pandemic!