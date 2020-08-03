Miami Dolphins Claim CB Picasso Nelson Jr., Activate 1 And Place 1 On COVID-19 List

Douglas DeFelice-USA TODAY Sports

The Miami Dolphins have claimed cornerback Picasso Nelson Jr. off of waivers from the Indianapolis Colts, they announced Monday.

In addition, the Dolphins activated linebacker Jerome Baker from the reserve/COVID-19 list and placed running back Malcolm Perry on it.

Nelson, who went undrafted in 2019, spent all of last season on the Colts’ practice squad. The 5-foot-10, 194-pound corner was a four-year letterman at Southern Miss, playing in 50 games and garnering 202 tackles (120 solo), 15 passes defended, five interceptions and one forced fumble.

Nelson received Preseason All-Conference USA honors as a junior in 2016. He first signed with the Jacksonville Jaguars in May 2019 and recorded an interception off of a tipped ball in Week 2 of the preseason.

Baker was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list last Friday, along with defensive tackle Zach Sieler. The roster designation means one of two things: either the player has tested positive for COVID-19 or he’s been quarantined after having been in close contact with people that have.

Miami drafted Baker in the third-round (No. 73 overall) of the 2017 NFL Draft. He’s yet to miss a game for the Dolphins, playing in 32 games with 26 starts, registering 200 tackles, 4.5 sacks, two interceptions, and two forced fumbles.

In 2019, Baker finished 14th in the NFL with 126 tackles to go with four pass breakups, two forced fumbles, 1.5 sacks and one interception.

The case for Perry is odd. Just last week, Miami confirmed that he had tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this offseason but had already recovered.

Following the recovery, Perry donated plasma to OneBlood in an effort to help patients fighting coronavirus. Per the NFL-NFLPA policy, teams are not allowed to disclose for which reason a player is added to the list.

The Dolphins selected Perry in the seventh-round (246th overall) of the 2020 NFL Draft but it’s unsure what position he’ll play. The 5-foot-9, 190-pound speedster could work as a slot receiver or third-down back for Miami.

As a senior at Navy, Perry lined up at quarterback, but did his damage on the ground, rushing for 2,017 yards and 21 touchdowns, setting the FBS record for most rushing yards by a quarterback in a single season. Perry also led the nation in the most 10+ yard runs (65).

