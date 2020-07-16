Miami Dolphins Announce Safety Initiatives For 2020 Season Amid COVID-19

Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, the Miami Dolphins announced a series of health and safety initiatives the team will use in an effort to prevent the spread. Among the list is the prohibition of fans from attending training camp practices and preseason games, as well as tailgating throughout the entire season.

Nonetheless, the Dolphins, using socially-distanced seating clusters in the stadium, hope to welcome fans in the stands for their home-opener on September 20.

“Things are changing week to week and we are still more than two months away from our first scheduled regular season home game so we’ll wait and work with local authorities and make the determination about fans or no fans based on the data as we get closer; with the first priority continuing to be everyone’s health and preventing any spread of the virus,” said Dolphins CEO Tom Garfinkel. “We’re ready for any scenario and feel very good about the diligence and attention to detail that has gone into creating the safest environment we can if we are able to have fans on September 20th.”

Take a look at our initiatives to create a socially distant and safe training camp and stadium environment for fans this season > https://t.co/Ri6vKkyQPz



This includes @HardRockStadium becoming the first stadium worldwide to receive GBAC STAR accreditation from @ISSAWorldwide. pic.twitter.com/gCcDva3ImE — Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) July 16, 2020

Hard Rock Stadium will incorporate a touchless security scan upon entry. Fans will also go through cashless food service, parking, and retail, which will be supported by the team’s mobile app and credit card mobile options. Fans will receive an SMS message when their food is ready.

Fans and stadium employees will be required to wear a mask when they aren’t eating or drinking.

Additionally, the Dolphins ensure that all restrooms are equipped with automatic sensors on toilet handles, toilets, soap dispensers and paper towel dispensers.

In May, Hard Rock Stadium became the first public facility in the world to receive GBAC STAR accreditation from the Global Biorisk Advisory Council, a Division of ISSA, the worldwide cleaning industry association. The Dolphins announced that the stadium “completed 20 program elements focused on cleaning, disinfection and infectious disease prevention practices to control risks associated with infectious agents.”

And while the Dolphins haven’t announced a seating capacity at Hard Rock Stadium, the franchise assures that season ticket members will have first priority to purchase tickets based on their tenure as a member. Season ticket holders will also have the option to roll 2020 payments into the 2021 season, without impacts on seating, membership benefits, or tenure.