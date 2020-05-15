Miami Dolphins 2020 Preseason Times And Dates Released

Michael Reaves-Getty Images

The Miami Dolphins announced the times and dates for their 2020 preseason schedule on Friday.

Miami opens its preseason on Friday, August 14th as they’ll travel to Atlanta to face the Falcons. This will be the seventh year in a row the two teams have met in the preseason. Miami holds a 10-8 lead in the all-time preseason series and has won the past five preseason matches.

The Dolphins will host the Philadelphia Eagles on Thursday, August 20th at Hard Rock Stadium for the first time this season. The Dolphins defeated the Eagles 37-31 in week 13 at home last year. This marks the 11th preseason game between the two teams and the all-time series is tied at five games apiece.

Miami is once again at home on Thursday, August 27th against the Detroit Lions. The Dolphins are 6-1 all-time in preseason games against the Lions but the two teams haven’t met in the contests since 1999. In their last bout, Miami took a 32-21 regular-season victory on Oct. 21, 2018.

The preseason comes to an end on Thursday, September 3rd when the Dolphins head to New Orleans to take on the Saints. Miami concluded their 2019 preseason at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome with a 16-13 win over the Saints. Miami is 15-7 all-time against the Saints in preseason play.