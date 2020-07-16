Miami Dolphins 2020 Player Profile: WR Allen Hurns

Creator: Eric Espada | Credit: Getty Images

When healthy, Miami Dolphins wide receiver Allen Hurns has laminated himself as a reliable option on any given night.

Still, a number of injuries have kept the 6-foot-3 receiver from reaching his ceiling.

Early Stages

One of Miami Dade’s finest, Hurns attended Miami Carol City High School, where he would record 450 yards and seven touchdowns as a junior and six receptions for 110 yards in his senior campaign before suffering a season-ending injury. The three-star wideout chose to play college football at the University of Miami, where he would graduate.

Concluding his collegiate career with 121 receptions for 1,891 yards and 14 touchdowns in 45 games played (26 starts), Hurns was not selected in the 2014 NFL Draft. He later signed a three-year deal with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Hurns was off the charts from the gate, as his first two receptions as a professional resulted in touchdowns. He ultimately ended his rookie year with 51 catches for 677 yards and six touchdowns. That was just the beginning, as his 2015 season featured career-high numbers, garnering over 1,000 yards and 10 touchdowns on 64 receptions.

Injuries Affect His Play

Hurns’ impressive play earned him a four-year, $40 million contract extension with the Jaguars. Surprisingly, his game began to take a turn for the worst, notching just 477 yards and three touchdowns. In addition, the former Cane sustained a hamstring injury in Week 12, shutting him down for the remaining games.

2017 was the same story, as Hurns failed to produce what was needed with wide receiver Allen Robinson out with injury. Hurns concluded the season with 46 receptions for 576 yards and a career-low two touchdowns. Jacksonville released Hurns on March 23, 2018. The Dallas Cowboys signed him three-days later in attempts to replace wide receiver Dez Bryant on their depth chart.

As Hurns’ productivity dropped, so did his availability. Following career-lows in receptions (20) and receiving yards (295), Hurns sustained a dislocated ankle and a broken fibula in the Wild Card Round of the NFC playoffs. He was put in Dallas’ injury reserve and later released after disagreements on a reduction in his salary.

The Homecoming

Hurns inked a deal to play for his hometown team in July of 2019. While he didn’t show any tremendous upside, the 28-year-old did enough to receive a two-year contract extension. Numerous injuries also kept the Miami native from playing at 100 percent.

He concluded his 2019-20 season with 32 receptions for 416 yards and two touchdowns.

Where He Stands

Considering that Hurns, Albert Wilson and Devante Parker are the only receivers with veteran experience, it’s a comfortable assumption that the six-year pro will be a Week 1 starter vs. the New England Patriots.

That spot on the depth chart remains up for debate, with Preston Williams, Jakeem Grant, Isaiah Ford, Ricardo Louis, Mack Hollins and Garry Jennings are among the wideouts looking for a starting spot. Because of uncertainties on the state of training camp and preseason play, it’s difficult to imagine Hurns losing a battle against the Dolphins’ young receivers.