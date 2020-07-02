Miami Dolphins 2020 Player Profile: Safety Adrian Colbert

AP Photo/ Seth Wenig

From the West Coast to the East, Miami Dolphins safety Adrian Colbert is another young bull with slight professional experience.

College Transfer

Colbert played at Mineral Wells High School, where he was ranked a four-star prospect. Eventually, he announced his commitment to the Texas Longhorns, playing two seasons at.

After contributing in 26 games (four starts) in his freshman and sophomore campaign, Colbert was not included in the DB rotation during his third year with the Longhorns. Therefore, in 2016, Colbert transferred to the University of Miami for his senior season, joining defensive coordinator Manny Diaz.

Over his 3 seasons of participation (two in Texas and one in Miami), Colbert recorded 48 tackles, 2.4 tackles for loss, and 2 interceptions.

Measuring at 6-foot-2, 205-pounds, Colbert was selected in the seventh round of the 2017 NFL Draft (229th overall) by the San Francisco 49ers.

NFL Journey

Soon after signing a four-year $2.49 million deal, Colbert began to see the playing field immideatly. He played in 14 games in 2017 and became the starting safety in 2018 until he suffered a high ankle sprain during Week 7, placing him on the injury reserve list for the rest of the season.

On September 6, 2019, Colbert was waived by the 49ers and was picked up by the Seattle Seahawks and added to their practice squad.

The Miami Dolphins took a chance on the young talent and signed him off Seattle’s practice squad on November 19, 2019. Colbert played in six games (five starts) in 2019, recording 16 total tackles and two pass breakups.

Miami re-signed Colbert on March 20, 2020, on a one-year deal worth $1.15 million. He will serve as the primary backup to Eric Rowe (SS) for the 2020 season and must continue to show out in practice if he expects another deal with the Dolphins.