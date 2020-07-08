Miami Dolphins 2020 Player Profile: S Steven Parker

Creator: Bobby Ellis | Credit: Getty Images

Following an eventful 2019-20 season, filled with injuries and changes in the depth chart, the Miami Dolphins had an opportunity to find young players to build around their rebuild. One hidden gem: safety Steven Parker.

A four-year starter at Oklahoma, Parker garnered 217 tackles, four forced fumbles, 3.5 sacks, and two interceptions. While his resume didn’t get him selected in the 2018 NFL Draft, he was given the opportunity to sign as an undrafted free agent with the Los Angeles Rams. He was waived by the team before finding himself on the practice squad for the remainder of the season.

Parker, 24, became a Dolphin on September 1 after being claimed off waivers from the Rams a day after 53-man rosters were due. He made his professional debut in Week 1 against the Baltimore Ravens but recorded his first tackle the following week versus the New England Patriots.

With Reshad Jones sidelined with an ankle injury and Minkah Fitzpatrick traded to the Pittsburgh Steelers, Parker was named Miami’s starting safety for a Week 3 meeting against the Dallas Cowboys. Parker was fairly impressive, collecting three tackles and a defended pass in a 6-31 loss.

Eight NFL games later, Parker picked off a pass thrown by Brian Hoyer, ripping the ball from tight end Eric Ebron in the endzone. Parker recorded his second career interception in a Week 14 against the New York Jets. He ultimately concluded his rookie campaign with 20 total tackles, three passes defended, and two interceptions in 14 games (four starts).

2020 Expectations

Considering Parker’s performance last season, there’s no doubt he’ll get an opportunity to prove himself against starting safeties Bobby McCain and Eric Rowe. However, with the preseason schedule shortened and even up in the air, it’s unclear how Miami will determine his development and worth on the roster.