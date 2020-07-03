Miami Dolphins 2020 Player Profile: S Brandon Jones

Photo by John Rivera/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Breaking down the No. 70 overall pick in 2020 NFL Draft, Miami Dolphins safety Brandon Jones brings many game-changing items to the table.

Texas Longhorn Star

The third-round pick defensive back presents new versatility and reliability to Miami’s renewed defense. Jones was a five-star prospect and the country’s number one safety when in the class of 2016. The Texas native was an All-American and two-time all-state nominee at Nacogdoches High School.

Over his 4-years at the University of Texas at Austin, Jones completed his degree in Sports Management and played in 47 career football games with 35 starts. His veteran experience may allow him to slide in right into Miami’s depth chart and compete with backups Adrian Colbert, Kavon Frazier, Steven Parker, and Clayton Fejedelem.

Throughout his college career, Jones recorded extremely promising numbers with 233 total tackles, 4 interceptions, and 11 pass breakups. Jones led the Longhorns defense with 64 solo tackles in his senior season.

The 6-foot, 191-pound Jones is more than just a safety. The versatile player also blocked two kicks for Texas in his senior season and returned some punts as well.

In 2019, Jones was elected as one of six players to be captain by his own teammates. It was clear that the young star presents clear determination in bringing players together as Longhorns head coach Tom Herman states in the following interview:

Off the Field Inspiration

However, apart from all the pros Jones brings to the football field, he also uplifts communities wherever he goes.

At a young age, Brandon Jones’ father, Bert Jones, passed away due to liver cancer. The tragic event allowed Brandon to reevaluate his position within his family and mature his character far beyond anyone else at his age.

In an interview with NFL Network, Jones stated “He was my biggest inspiration. His support, always being there at every game, you could hear him screaming.”

More recently, Jones continued to uplift cancer patients whenever possible and even documented his experience in supporting a 14-year-old patient named Jayden Morton.

When he was a kid, Brandon Jones’ father passed away from cancer.

NFL Destiny

The Miami Dolphins saw a clear opportunity in beefing their defensive back squad with a young, fast, and agile stud in Brandon Jones.

In 2020, Jones will be learning behind current veteran Bobby McCain and most likely rotate with McCain at the free safety position.

The Dolphins organization and their fans are ecstatic to see how the rookie will produce and how his positive traits will affect the professional field.