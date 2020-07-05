Miami Dolphins 2020 Player Profile: S Eric Rowe

Photo by Mark Brown/Getty Images

Miami Dolphins safety Eric Rowe entered the NFL as a second-round pick by the Philadelphia Eagles in the 2015 NFL Draft but was traded to the New England Patriots for a 2018 fourth-round pick just a year later.

Rowe spent three seasons with the Patriots, which included a start in Super Bowl LII, before joining the Dolphins on a one-year, $3.5 million deal last March.

Miami wanted to make sure the 6-foot-1, 205-pound DB could prove his worth before inking him to a longterm deal. Surely, Rowe demonstrated his value.

But before showing out, it took Rowe a position adjustment. Rowe was a safety throughout high school and his first three years of college. Once Rowe got to the NFL, he only played cornerback and his lack of experience certainly affected his play early in the 2019 season.

In Miami’s 59-10 season-opening loss to the Baltimore Ravens, Rowe lined up at corner and allowed a perfect passer rating of 158.3 on the six times he targeted, according to PFR.

The Ravens attacked Eric Rowe all game long. The Dolphins had to know this was coming, and it will happen all season long to whoever is lined up opposite Xavien Howard. Where is the help? #thisisintentional pic.twitter.com/xF50Gj4Wh3 — Omar Kelly (@OmarKelly) September 9, 2019

Throughout the first five games, he was targeted 25 times and allowed 17 completions. His poor play came to end, however, when Reshad Jones was sidelined by a shoulder injury, and the Dolphins moved Rowe to safety.

The 27-year-old immediately improved when lined up as a safety, giving up just two catches for a total of 30 yards, and allowing an opponent passing rating of 75.0 against a pass-heavy Buffalo Bills offense in Week 6.

Eric Rowe (21), who was working as a safety for a large portion of the game, produced his best performance of the year against the Bills. Not sure safety is a wise move full-time, but it worked vs the Bills. pic.twitter.com/hP2GK0XGj5 — Omar Kelly (@OmarKelly) October 21, 2019

Rowe’s play continued to improve with him at safety. He excelled when defending tight ends, which was noted in a Week 12 win over his former Eagles squad. Rowe helped hold Zach Ertz to just three catches for 24 yards and also broke up what would have been the game-winning touchdown by Ertz with under three minutes remaining in the game.

Eric Rowe has been terrific since switching to safety. Ertz has 3 catches for 24 yards on 6 targets. The 4.0 YPT is just lower than Rowe’s 4.52 YPT allowed since moving to safety. pic.twitter.com/AprgyIfwmD — Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) December 1, 2019

For the rest of the season, he allowed an opponent passer rating under 80 nine times in 11 games at safety. Compared to the rating of 100.48 in his five games at cornerback, the difference is drastic.

Rowe wrapped up his season with another dominating performance against a former teammate, Tom Brady. He picked off his former teammate and took it to the house in the Dolphins upset victory over the Patriots.

Ex-Patriots Eric Rowe intercepts Tom Brady and takes it to the house 😳 #MIAvsNE pic.twitter.com/iZu1MHE8CO — The Final Count (@The_Final_Count) December 29, 2019

Rowe enjoyed a rejuvenation in play under Brian Flores’ defense in 2019, in which he registered an interception and eight passes defended to go along with 81 total tackles He earned a three-year contract extension this offseason worth $14.25 million with $6.575 million in total guarantees, according to Spotrac.com.

Looking ahead, Rowe looks to have a huge 2020 campaign. The Dolphins buffed up their secondary this offseason, adding Byron Jones and first-round pick Noah Igbinoghene, but nothing major at safety.

Now that Rowe has a stable and significant role to go with his new contract, he’s set to play a significant role again in 2020.