Miami Dolphins 2020 Player Profile: CB Ryan Lewis

Joshua Sarner/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Miami Dolphins cornerback Ryan Lewis has been faced with plenty of twists and turns in just two seasons in the NFL.

Heading into year three, Lewis looks to make hails from his time at the University of Pittsburgh, most notably his senior year, where he picked off a throw from Deshaun Watson en route to a 43-42 victory over the No. 2 ranked Clemson Tigers.

The former Panther wrapped up his collegiate career with 103 total tackles, eight passes defended, two interceptions, and one sack.

NFL Career

After falling undrafted, Lewis signed a deal with the Arizona Cardinals signed Lewis on May 2nd, 2017 but was later waived and signed to the team’s practice squad. After participating in practices for about 10 days, the Cardinals decided to release Lewis. Just a day after, Lewis inked a deal with the New England Patriots as a member of their practice squad.

While Lewis never saw the field with New England, he had the opportunity to learn and feel some of the league’s biggest stages, including Super Bowl LII. After the season, Lewis was awarded a reserve/future contract with the Patriots. That didn’t last long, being released at the end of August in 2018.

The Buffalo Bills were the next team to have a shot at the young cornerback, promoting him to the team’s active roster. Playing in seven games (three starts), Lewis collected 15 tackles, three passes defended, and two forced fumbles.

Despite a fairly decent season, the waive chain continued for Lewis in 2019. Buffalo released Lewis during final roster cuts, then being claimed by the Indianapolis Colts on September 1. He played in just three games for the Colts, assisting on two tackles. On September 29, Indianapolis released Lewis, leading to a short stint with the Philadelphia Eagles, where he was a member of the active roster for just 10 days before the Dolphins claimed him on October 15. Four days later, Lewis was named a starter on Miami’s secondary.

In 13 games (three starts) with Miami, Lewis accounted for 28 total tackles and one interception off a Baker Mayfield pass in a Week 12 meeting against the Cleveland Browns. A hamstring injury placed him on the injured reserve, as he missed the season’s final three games.

2020 Outlook

Unlike an injury-filled 2019 season, the Dolphins are expected to be fully healthy entering their Week 1 contest versus the New England Patriots. Adding Miami’s loaded secondary, featuring multiple free-agent additions and draft signees, Lewis will have to face another rollercoaster ride to keep his spot on the 53-man roster.