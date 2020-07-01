Miami Dolphins 2020 Player Profile: CB Ken Webster

Allen Eyestone / The Palm Beach Post

Adding to the young cornerback group for the Miami Dolphins comes a raw talented one-year pro, Ken Webster.

Webster, who comes out of Ole Miss, played four seasons of college football with the Rebels. Starting three of those four years, the corner noted 122 total tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss, and 3 interceptions, earning an outstanding reputation within the school.

The physical corner plays with clear intensity and presents great upper body strength, which is an exceptional advantage against larger NFL wide receivers. There is no doubt he has potential in becoming a dominant force in the league.

NFL Career

The New England Patriots selected the 5-foot-11, 201-pound corner in the seventh round of the 2019 NFL Draft (252nd overall). However, injuries derailed his chances of making a lasting impression for the Patriots and he was placed in the PUP list until he was eventually waived off.

In September 2019, the Miami Dolphins claimed Webster off the waivers, giving the rookie new hopes and opportunities. The Dolphins signed Webster to a four-year contract worth $2.5 million through 2023.

With the troublesome cornerback situation brewing in Miami due to ongoing injuries, Webster was given the chance to replace starter Xavien Howard.

Webster (31), had his season cut short due to a leg injury. (Photo courtesy of Sun Sentinel)

Unfortunately, Ken Webster’s season to impress was severely shortened with a leg injury he sustained against in a Week 6 contest against the Washington Redskins. The injury forced him to sit out Week 7 versus the Buffalo Bills. Soon after recovering from the previous injury, Webster suffered an ankle injury in a Week 8 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers. He would go on to miss four straight appearances due to his ankle.

Since Webster recorded only 17 tackles in his short 2019 campaign with the Dolphins, the 24-year-old still has much to prove with his new team, especially with a fierce cornerback competition coming up this Fall.

The young professional will likely serve as a depth asset and learn from leaders such as Xavien Howard and Bobby McCain. Proving his worth in 2020 is his main target if he doesn’t want to be cut from the roster anytime soon.