Miami Dolphins 2020 Player Profile: CB Jamal Perry

Jamal Perry? Cornerback? No. 33? You may or may not be familiar with his name or appearance, but his potential impact for the renamed Miami Dolphins defense will soon have his name trending.

Jomal Wiltz, who changed his name to Jamal Perry in March 2020, is now entering his third season with the Miami Dolphins, destined to be the most crucial of his professional career. Measuring at 5-foot-10, 180-pounds, Perry stood up and showed just enough flash during his 2019 campaign to position him right behind Xavien Howard in Miami’s depth chart for the left cornerback position.

Iowa State Standout

Perry (17), played two seasons of college football at Iowa State. (Photo courtesy of KL6PHOTO LLC.).

Originally focusing on track and field, Perry played football during the 2015 and 2016 seasons at Iowa State University, proving to be an extraordinary all-around player. In 2016, Perry earned an All-Big12 Honorable Mention by the coaches, along with the Al and Dean Knudson Award, given to the team’s best (most outstanding) defensive player.

In terms of stats, Perry finished his college career with 90 tackles, two interceptions, 2.0 TFL (tackles for loss), and 17 pass breakups.

NFL Career

Perry failed to be selected in the 2016 NFL Draft. he was signed by the Philadelphia Eagles and New England Patriots, but was released before seeing any regular-season action. The Dolphins took a chance on the then 24-year old in February 2019.

In Week 10 Jamal Perry played his best game to date, surprising a number of faces across the organization garnering 10 tackles and one tackle for loss against the longtime rival Buffalo Bills.

In total, Perry totaled 14 games played with 6 starts with the Dolphins and jotted down 58 total tackles and one interception. Unfortunately, his season was cut short due to a shoulder injury against the Cincinnati Bengals on Week 15.

Jomal Wiltz makes Sam Darnold pay with goal line interception pic.twitter.com/iiI9HYOYDU — Anthony Yero (@AnthonyYero1) June 30, 2020

What The Future Holds

Jamal Perry proved himself worthy of being on an NFL roster with his playing campaign in 2019. However, can he continue to progress as a player and make a lasting impact with the Dolphins?

With Miami’s new additions at corner during the 2020 offseason, including Bryon Jones and Noah Igbinoghene, it will prove to be a tough challenge, but certainly an achievable one.

Opportunities are everywhere for young new players, and at only 25 years old, the future is bright for Jamal Perry. For now, the cornerback competition is at an all-time high and talent is most-definitely present for the 2020 Miami Dolphins.

Perry must show out in practices and all game time opportunities in order to be re-signed with the Dolphins and establish himself as a direct backup to Xavien Howard.