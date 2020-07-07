Miami Dolphins 2020 Player Profile: CB Byron Jones

AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth

Now Miami Dolphins cornerback, Byron Jones, became the highest-paid cornerback when he inked his new contract. However, what exactly does this showcase, and what went into making this game-changing decision?

UConn Huskies Breakout

Coming out of St. Paul High school in New Britain, Connecticut as a two-star recruit, Jones signed with the Huskies and began playing on the college field in 2011.

Before converting from safety to cornerback in 2012, Jones was already the third leading tackler on the team with 88 along with 1.5 tackles for loss, which turned heads from all colleges early on.

Throughout his college football career, Jones notched 37 starts in 43 games played. Although his statistics were astonishing, totaling 229 total tackles, eight interceptions, and 29 passes defended, his senior season was cut short due to a shoulder injury.

NFL Success

Byron Jones hit 12'3" on the broad jump back in 2015 😳 pic.twitter.com/QdeOb921bw — PFF (@PFF) February 25, 2020 Byron Jones breaks board jump record during 2015 NFL Combine, which raised his draft grades.

Byron Jones was selected in the first round of the 2015 NFL Draft, selected by the Dallas Cowboys with pick No. 27. He was the fourth cornerback selected during the draft and the last in the first round.

After Dallas signed the first-rounder to a four-year, $8.60 million contract, the 6-foot, 205-pound playmaker immediately made a lasting impact within the organization. As a rookie, Jones played in all 16 games for the Cowboys, racking up 60 total tackles.

Byron Jones wins compete drill vs Dez Bryant. pic.twitter.com/3MItOlTZXi — Drew Davison (@drewdavison) August 4, 2015

As the years went on, Jones’ precision and craft continued to improve exponentially and instantly became one of the leaders of the defense, just like his time at UConn.

Through his four years as a Cowboy, Jones sparked up top stats with 326 total tackles and 44 passes defended over 79 games. He continuously shut down top wide receivers and tight ends, including Michael Thomas, Julio Jones, and Zach Ertz.

To some surprise, Jones played at the safety position in his first three years in the league, until transferring back to cornerback in 2018 under defensive backs coach Kris Richard. Although his best statistical year came in 2018 after moving back to the corner position, Jones continued to show his versatility as he played his old position once again.

Byron Jones is a stud. Put him on a teams No.1 WR with that pass rush and that defense is legit scary. pic.twitter.com/M6KoSSlm7i — Redskins War Room (@HTTRoom) February 29, 2020

In 2018, Jones allowed the lowest passer rating in slot coverage, according to Pro Football Focus.

Where Jones really shines is in his adaptability and agility on the field. He is a chess piece that can move anywhere around the field and line up against wide receivers and tight ends of all calibers.

Before his 2019 campaign, Jones underwent successful hip surgery in the offseason and missed training camp. However, during the season he was faced with lower-body injuries and issues that restricted his play until he was sidelined completely with an ankle injury.

But despite the setbacks, Jones only allowed 33 catches on 69 targets, which ranked higher than other top-tier CB’s across the league, including Stephon Gilmore. Additionally, he allowed 331 yards (20 YPG), lower than his 2018 average allowed of 30 yards per game.

Miami added the 28-year-old Pro Bowler on a massive five-year, $82.5 million contract, which broke the previous contract record for a defensive back held by none other than CB Xavien Howard.

It’s clear that AFC wide receivers are going to have a tough time with the Miami Dolphins defensive backfield in 2020. With Howard and Jones playing side by side, they will fluctuate between top opposing wide receivers.