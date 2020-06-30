Miami Dolphins 2020 Player Player: Safety Kavon Frazier

Mark J. Rebilas, USA TODAY Sports

Adding safety Kavon Frazier to the Miami Dolphins’ secondary could’ve been one of the team’s better offseason moves.

Out of Grand Rapids, Mich., Frazier played four seasons at Central Michigan University before being selected by the Dallas Cowboys in the 2016 NFL Draft. Playing a total of 461 snaps on defense and 638 on special teams, Frazier totaled one sack and 67 total tackles in his four-year tenure with the Cowboys.

His 2019 season was cut short after suffering a torn pectoral muscle that landed him on the injured reserve in September. Frazier ultimately played a total of 44 games with Dallas.

Miami took the chance on the sixth-round pick, agreeing to a one-year contract in April.

Frazier’s primary use is on kick and punt returns, excelling at keeping the returner from earning little to no yards. His speed and aggressiveness to be involved in contact make him such a valuable player to have on special teams.

As for his use at the safety position, Frazier brings the opportunity to help set the tone defensively for Miami. Listed at 6-foot, 220-pounds, Frazier makes it a priority to keep players from getting through him. He can surely deliver a hard hit that’ll have players think twice before catching the ball. Such ability is contagious, which positively affects the Dolphins.

With Bobby McCain, Eric Rowe, and Brandon Jones under long-term deals, it’s up to Frazier to garner a respectable 2020 resume before becoming an unrestricted free agent next summer.