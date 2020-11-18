Meet the Dolphins’ ‘Smash And Splash’ Defense

Allen Eyestone, Palm Beach Post

The Miami Dolphins are playing excellent football right now. Perhaps nowhere is this more evident than with their defensive performances.

Miami is on a 15 game streak with a defensive takeaway, the longest active streak in the NFL. The Dolphins have been so impressive on the defensive side of the ball that fans from all over believe they deserve their own nickname. Miami’s defense definitely has an identity, and that identity is why we deemed them the ‘Smash & Splash’ defense.

Smash & Splash Defense

The Dolphins have two types of players on their defense. They have guys that hit you so hard that teams think twice before ever running that play ever again. These are the Smashers! The plays these guys make don’t light up the stat sheet. They may just register as a tackle or a drop by a receiver. However, their impact on the game is invaluable.

The other players get the glory. They are the guys with the interceptions, the fumble recoveries, and the defensive touchdowns. These are your Splashers!

And together they comprise one of the best defenses of 2020 and possibly beyond.

Team Smash

Captain: Emmanuel Ogbah

Ogbah currently ranks fourth in the league in sacks with eight on the season. He’s also second in the league in forced fumbles with three. Ogbah does not have a defensive touchdown to his name this season, but his earth-shattering hits have led to multiple scores and momentum swings.

The Rest of the Smash Squad

Byron Jones

Sam Eguavoen

Nik Needham

Jamal Perry

Zach Sieler

Kamu Grugier-Hill

Davon Godchaux

Raekwon Davis

Vince Biegel

Brandon Jones

Noah Igbinoghene

Team Splash

Captain: Xavien Howard

Howard is second in the league in interceptions with five. His aggressive approach is also effective even when he doesn’t make the highlight reel. Howard held the DeAndre Hopkins of the Arizona Cardinals to his worst performance of the season. Just ask the Buffalo Bills how impressive of a feat that is.

The Rest of the Splash Squad

Bobby McCain

Andrew Van Ginkel

Kyle Van Noy

Shaq Lawson

Jerome Baker

Christian Wilkins

Eric Rowe

Elandon Roberts

One thing for sure is that Miami’s Smash & Splash Defense is making the entire NFL know it’s not safe to swim with these Dolphins.