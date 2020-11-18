Meet the Dolphins’ ‘Smash And Splash’ Defense

The Miami Dolphins are playing excellent football right now. Perhaps nowhere is this more evident than with their defensive performances.
Miami is on a 15 game streak with a defensive takeaway, the longest active streak in the NFL. The Dolphins have been so impressive on the defensive side of the ball that fans from all over believe they deserve their own nickname. Miami’s defense definitely has an identity, and that identity is why we deemed them the ‘Smash & Splash’ defense.
Smash & Splash Defense
The Dolphins have two types of players on their defense. They have guys that hit you so hard that teams think twice before ever running that play ever again. These are the Smashers! The plays these guys make don’t light up the stat sheet. They may just register as a tackle or a drop by a receiver. However, their impact on the game is invaluable.
The other players get the glory. They are the guys with the interceptions, the fumble recoveries, and the defensive touchdowns. These are your Splashers!
And together they comprise one of the best defenses of 2020 and possibly beyond.
Team Smash
Captain: Emmanuel Ogbah
Ogbah currently ranks fourth in the league in sacks with eight on the season. He’s also second in the league in forced fumbles with three. Ogbah does not have a defensive touchdown to his name this season, but his earth-shattering hits have led to multiple scores and momentum swings.
The Rest of the Smash Squad
- Byron Jones
- Sam Eguavoen
- Nik Needham
- Jamal Perry
- Zach Sieler
- Kamu Grugier-Hill
- Davon Godchaux
- Raekwon Davis
- Vince Biegel
- Brandon Jones
- Noah Igbinoghene
Team Splash
Captain: Xavien Howard
Howard is second in the league in interceptions with five. His aggressive approach is also effective even when he doesn’t make the highlight reel. Howard held the DeAndre Hopkins of the Arizona Cardinals to his worst performance of the season. Just ask the Buffalo Bills how impressive of a feat that is.
The Rest of the Splash Squad
- Bobby McCain
- Andrew Van Ginkel
- Kyle Van Noy
- Shaq Lawson
- Jerome Baker
- Christian Wilkins
- Eric Rowe
- Elandon Roberts
One thing for sure is that Miami’s Smash & Splash Defense is making the entire NFL know it’s not safe to swim with these Dolphins.
Dan Buckenyer
November 17, 2020 at 9:21 pm
Nope, it is the Tsunami Defense. A wave that surges suddenly beyond where it is expected, destroying everything in it’s path, then sucking its victims under in a crushing deluge.
Jamie Bahamas
November 17, 2020 at 9:55 pm
I like that! They used to be called something similar when Suh was part of the team! No matter what we call them though, one thing is for sure that they are playing great football! 🐬 Up Dan!