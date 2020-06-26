Matt Breida Opens Up About Trade To The Dolphins And More

Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

On Thursday morning, Miami Dolphins running back Matt Breida discussed his reaction to being traded, how the team plans on utilizing the speedster, and more on NFL Network’s “Good Morning Football.”

Since being selected to the 49ers as an undrafted free agent in 2017, Breida quickly became the teams leading rusher in 2018 and has been clocked as the NFL’s fastest ball carrier by Next Gen Stats for two straight years.

On the third day of the NFL draft, Breida’s days with the 49ers would eventually come to a close, as he was sent to Miami in exchange for a fifth-round pick. The trade was announced just nine days after he signed his restricted free agent tender with the 49ers.

“It was kind of crazy,” Breida said. “I woke up, got a phone call from my agent saying that there were trade talks with me and the Dolphins and it ended up happening. At first, I was kind of shocked, but then I’m always up for challenges, so I was excited to get down to South Beach.”

The former 49ers running back will be joining former Philadelphia Eagle, Jordan Howard, creating a solid one-two combination in the backfield.

While the running back wants to keep the Dolphins game plan “in house”, Breida added that they plan on using him in many different ways, just like the Niners did.

On the 83-yard touchdown run, Breida hit 22.3 mph, which was the fastest in the NFL in 2019.

The Dolphins, who finished last in rushing yards per game will be looking for Breida to bring a culture change to the locker room. In his third year with the 49ers, Breida collected 623 yards including one touchdown.

Breida does believe his experience will be beneficial to the 5-11 Dolphins.

“Definitely with my experience being in a Super Bowl, I feel like I know what a team takes to get to that point, what the culture has got to be like, how we’ve got to compete every day,” Breida claimed. “Just the way these guys worked last year… Coach Flo [Brian Flores] has got them going in the right direction and I’ve seen that through the virtual meetings. So I’m excited to get down there and start working with these guys.”

When asked about rookie quarterback Tua Tagaviloa, Breida replied, “He gets in there and goes to work, and that’s one of the things that you can’t teach being a rookie, it’s either you have it or you don’t. He will be a great leader and a great quarterback in this league.”