Let Me See You Waddle!

The Miami Dolphins are currently one of the hottest teams in the NFL, and winners of four straight games.

Rookie wide receiver Jaylen Waddle is having himself a year. Some were surprised when the Dolphins traded up to the sixth pick in the draft to select Waddle, but he’s exceeding expectations.

Waddle is leading all rookies in receptions and it is not even close. The Alabama product has 77 receptions through 12 games, with the closest rookie only having 52. Forget about rookies, that production is good enough to rank him for fifth overall in the NFL

The Waddle goes Viral

With the best performance of his young NFL career, Waddle caught 10 passes for 137 yards and a touchdown against the Carolina Panthers. But the highlight of the day was the touchdown celebration now deemed, “The Waddle.”

The touchdown celebration has everyone from Good Morning Football to ESPN talking about it.

Music Press Release: Artist Solo D Premiere “Waddle Wit It”

Solo D has been creating Miami Sports hype music for over a decade. Each song is relevant to what is happening today while also at the same time having a timeless quality.

“Waddle Wit It” is the ultimate feel-good dance track. The song has a catchy hook that will have you singing along. Furthermore, the best part is you can’t help but “do the Waddle” when the song comes on.

Miami fans across the globe are jumping on this trend and you can too! Post your videos of you doing “The Waddle” to Solo D’s “Waddle Wit It” on TikTok and Instagram. Be sure to include the hashtag #WaddleWitIt.