Kyle Van Noy Glowing About Dolphins On Pat McAfee Show

Photo from The Pat McAfee Show

Fresh off a three-sack performance, which he called while mic’d-up, Kyle Van Noy spoke on Monday about the 8-4 Miami Dolphins on the Pat McAfee Show.

The most controversial part of the Dolphins game on Sunday, the brawl after Mike Thomas of the Bengals hit Jakeem Grant before he received a punt was discussed. Van Noy said he was close to posting the video of Flores running to the defense of the team captioned, “Brooklyn stand-up.”

This led to a conversation about the Dolphins culture and Van Noy said “we want to play scrappy, we know we can play with anyone, we’re fast, we’re physical, we do all the little things” and “When we get out on the field, we love playing football together and it shows.”

Van Noy also mentioned that Grant made sure to dap up Devante Parker and Mack Hollins, who were ejected for their roles in the brawl, for having his back.

Van Noy used his time on the show to plead for Xavien Howard, who recorded his NFL leading eighth interception of the season on Sunday, to get more recognition for Defensive Player of the Year.

“I want to be on the frontlines of shouting out Xavien Howard and he should definitely be in that conversation for defensive player of the year,” he said. “It’s crazy that he’s not, maybe because we play in Miami. He’s balling and needs to be in those talks.”

He added that “our whole defense is playing well.”

Van Noy gave credit to the younger players on the team: “these young boys are so hungry for success and love football.” The gifted veteran believes a reason for the team’s success is that “everybody believes in each other.”

He was asked about Tua before he became the starter and said he noticed that Tua “was glued to Fitz’s hip and that’s what you want to see. He was glued to a veteran that had been in the game a long time and trying to learn as much as possible.”

He also said, “you have trust in both of them, all these dudes are doing is trying to win.”

One thing that changed for Van Noy playing in Miami is adjusting to the Florida heat. He said that he had “more IVs than I ever had” and shared a story about his struggles on the first day of full pads during fall camp.