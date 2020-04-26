Kavon Frazier, Dolphins Agree To Terms

(AP Photo/Roger Steinman)

The Miami Dolphins have agreed to terms with veteran safety Kavon Frazier, his agency, DEC Management, announced on Twitter.

Frazier, 25, played in 44 games with the Cowboys, starting two, after Dallas drafted him in the sixth round of the 2016 draft.

He specialized in special teams, seeing action on 461 defensive snaps and 638 on special teams in his time in Dallas.

Frazier played in just four games last season before landing on the Cowboys’ IR list with a pectoral injury.

Position Depth

The Dolphins have both Bobby McCain and Eric Rowe signed to long-term deals, in addition to third-round pick Brandon Jones. The Dolphins also re-signed Adrian Colbert in March. Frazier will have to compete for snaps in Miami’s deep secondary and special teams unit.