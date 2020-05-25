Is Dolphins WR Jakeem Grant Destined For A Career Year?

Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images

When Jakeem Grant is on the field, you better watch out. The only problem is that he’s had a hard time staying on it throughout the past four seasons.

As Grant continues to work his way back from a second consecutive season cut short by an injury, he posted a video of a workout and sent a message to his critics.

“Held back last year but NOT THIS YEAR! I am a RECEIVER,” Grant shared on Twitter alongside a workout video.

Held back last year but NOT THIS YEAR!!! I am a RECEIVER 😤😤😤 pic.twitter.com/bL4yITHaDs — Jakeem Grant (@_TheDreamIsHere) May 21, 2020

The all-time receiving yards leader at Texas Tech (3286) looks to increase his production at the wide receiver position after seeing limited opportunities in his four seasons with the Dolphins. He’s caught 53 passes for 635 yards and just four touchdowns after being targeted once as a rookie.

2019 looked to be his breakout year after catching 21 passes in 2018. However, Grant ended up with 19 receptions in nine games after an injured ankle ended his season in week 12.

Putting offense aside, Grant has been the anchor of the return unit with Miami. His quickness and explosive speed have resulted in him returning two punts and kickoffs to the house, his most recent being a 101-yard kickoff in Week 11 against the Buffalo Bills.

On Monday, Grant’s manager put on his Instagram story “[Jakeem Grant] is in the best shape of his life and ready to pop off this year. Good luck to anybody trying to cover this man.”

Miami Dolphins WR Jakeem Grant (@_TheDreamIsHere ) is in “The best shape of his life” according to his manager @Murphy_McGuire pic.twitter.com/slIfseWYUr — Anthony Yero (@AnthonyYero1) May 25, 2020

In his four years in the NFL, Grant has only started four games and has missed a total of 12 games due to injury. But now that he’s in “The best shape of his life”, could he have a career year?

Miami’s new spread offense under Chan Gailey thrives off of speed demon’s like Grant. Under the spread, he’ll have the ability to utilize his swiftness and create big plays off of catch and run opportunities.

It’ll be interesting to see if Grant is able to beat out receivers like Preston Williams, Albert Wilson, and Allen Hurns and serve as an x-factor to the Dolphins’ new offense.