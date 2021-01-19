Connect with us

Miami Dolphins

Is A Tua Reunion A Possibility In Miami?

Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images

After some smart moves in the previous offseason, the Miami Dolphins not only improved by five wins, but they have enough draft capital to select just about any player they want in the first round of this year’s NFL draft.

The University of Alabama has a rich history of producing first-round draft talent. This sets up some interesting possibilities where Tua Tagovailoa could be reunited with some former teammates.

Jamie Bahamas explores the possibility of a Crimson Tide Reunion in Miami in the newest episode of Talking About Them Dolphins.

