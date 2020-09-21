‘I’m Just Trying To Play My Role’: Dolphins’ Mike Gesicki Continues To Dominate When Targeted

Twitter/@MiamiDolphins

After targeting Mike Gesicki just three times for 30 yards in the season-opening loss to the Patriots, Dolphins quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick knew he had to get his tight end more involved.

And he did just that in Week 2, as he targeted Gesicki a team-high 11 times, resulting in eight receptions for a career-high 130 yards and a touchdown.

“He does a good job in finding the spots and working hard in practice to figure those things out,” Fitzpatrick said about Gesicki’s development following Miami’s 28-31 loss to the Bills.

Geiscki’s one touchdown came at the most crucial time, and brought the Dolphins within three with 49 seconds remaining. He also came down with a magical one-handed grab over the middle in the second half.

Gesicki disproved the notion that Chan Gailey’s scheme could be relatively unkind for tight ends on Sunday. And that’s thanks to his elite athleticism and ability to line up in the slot and catch passes like receivers.

The Bills were without primary linebackers Tremaine Edmunds and Matt Milano, which opened up room for the third-year tight end to dominate in the middle of the field. But he believes it was just another day in the office.

“[It was] no different than any other week,” he said. “Just attacking it and trying to do the best of my abilities. Trying to do what the coaches put a lot of guys on this team in position to be successful [in]. I’m just trying to play my role.”

While Miami didn’t get the win, Gesicki credited tight ends coach George Godsey and Gailey for putting him in the right situations to be successful.

He also emphasized that Fitzpatrick, who threw for 328 yards and two touchdowns, has been crucial towards his development in the league.

“I think he deserves a ton of credit for everybody’s success on the field because he makes all of his teammates better and that’s what makes him special,” Gesicki stated.

Miami will need the beloved one-two punch to connect once again next Thursday, as they travel to take on the Jaguars in search for their first win of the season.

Jacksonville has given up an average of 26.5 points and 366.5 yards per game through two games this season. So the Dolphins will have plenty of opportunities to capitalize off a poor defense.