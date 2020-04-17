How The Past 20 Super Bowl Champs Can Show Miami To “Not Sell the Farm”

Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

It is perceived that the quarterback is the most important position in NFL football, hence all the hype surrounding quarterbacks in the draft every spring. Is it coincidental that the worst teams holding the top picks often don’t have their favorable quarterback?

I thought that it was worthy to look back at the past 20 Super Bowl-winning teams and evaluate where their quarterbacks were selected. To simplify it, we can quickly knock off 12 of the 20 Super Bowl-winning quarterbacks since the year 2000 by starting with Tom Brady, Peyton Manning, Eli Manning, and Ben Rothlisberger.

As all AFC East fans are well aware of, Tom Brady has won 6 Super Bowls in this time frame. Brady was drafted in the 6th round with the 199th overall pick in 2000.

Peyton and Eli Manning are the only two quarterbacks selected 1st overall to win the coveted Lombardi trophy during this period. Both of the Manning brothers led their respective teams to two Championships each.

Big Ben was selected in the 1st round with the 11th overall pick.

Of the remaining 8 Super Bowl-winning quarterbacks since 2000, half of them were selected in the 1st round.

Trent Dilfer at number 6.

Patrick Mahomes at number 10.

Joe Flacco at number 18.

Aaron Rodgers at number 24.

The remaining four winners since 2000 were all selected outside the first round of the draft.

Drew Brees with pick 32.

Russell Wilson with pick 75.

Nick Foles with pick 88.

Brad Johnson with pick 227.

It is worthy to note that there were 14 quarterbacks chosen first overall in the past 20 years and only one of them, Eli Manning, has been victorious in a Super Bowl.

Oftentimes and arguably far too often, the hype of the position and the emphasis put so heavily on getting that franchise quarterback drives undeserving prospects to the top of the list. Although it has happened numerous times, I will reference the 2015 draft when Jameis Winston and Marcus Mariotta were selected one, two. Approaching the draft, neither was believed to be a one, two selection but the hype of the position nearing draft day landed them as the first and second selections of this particular draft. Only four years later, neither of them look like they will be on the roster of the team that selected them to come opening day of the 2020 season.

If there is anything that can be taken from history is that just because you have the first overall pick or you select a quarterback in the first round, it seldom assures you a seat at the Super Bowl table.

Yes, the position is a vital one. Call it the heart of the team. A heart cannot work alone without all the other organs of the body being healthy and functioning well together.

As the Miami Dolphins put some final preparations together for their draft day, let’s hope that the plan is solid and that all the vital parts of the team are considered to be equally as important as the other and that all selections are going to protect and complement the heart of the team.

Miami has to come out of this draft with the best tackle, guard, running back, tight end, wide receiver or whatever position they draft with each pick in order for this to be a successful rebuild.

Jumping up in the draft to grab a hyped quarterback will not guarantee anything. Using every accumulated pick wisely will enhance Miami’s chance to improve quicker than if they give picks away to get one player.

The future of this franchise does not weigh solely on the quarterback they select nor will the quarterback be the sole reason for its failure or success.

As I have noted in previous articles, I would love to have Tua Tagovailoa wearing a Miami Dolphins jersey shortly but not at the cost of giving anything away.

Let’s not sell the farm for something that isn’t guaranteed. Take it as it comes to us on draft day. If the desired player is available when it comes time to pick than it is meant to be. This could be the draft year Dolphins fans have dreamed of for years.