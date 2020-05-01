How Much Better Can The Dolphins Be In 2020?

After missing the entire 2017 season due to injury, Ryan Tannehill was set to lead a promising team to the postseason. The 2018 season was sold to fans as the return of Tannehill with a team built around him to compliment his skills imminently leading the Dolphins to success.
As we know, that didn’t pan out. The following season, Miami made the move to revamp their front office, dumping Mike Tannebaum as the primary decision-maker. Subsequently, Chris Grier’s role was clarified and he was given full responsibility to operate as a true general manager. The Dolphins also parted ways with Adam Gase and his coaching staff in favor of Brian Flores.
With a new staff, came a new roster. Similarly to Thanos in Avengers Infinity War, Thanos snapped his fingers.
Ryan Tannehill Gone! Cameron Wake Gone! Kenyan Drake Gone! Laremy Tunsil Gone! Minkah Fitzpatrick Gone!
Frank Gore, T.J. McDonald, Kenny Stills, Danny Amendola, Ja’Wan James, Danny Amendola, Robert Quinn, John Denney, and Andre Branch all gone!
Believe it or not that was just a short list, but you get the point.
Fast forward to now, the 2020 NFL Draft and Free Agency Frenzy is behind us and this year feels drastically different from 2019. The big news surrounding Miami this year has not been about who is leaving but rather who’s joining the team.
2020 Key Departures
- Reshad Jones – Safety
- Daniel Kilgore – Center
2020 Key Additions
Free Agency
- Byron Jones – Cornerback
- Kyle Van Noy – Linebacker
- Shaq Lawson – Defensive End
- Ereck Flowers – Guard
- Emmanuel Ogbah – Defensive End
- Jordan Howard – Running Back
- Ted Karras – Center
Trade
- Matt Breida – Running Back
Draft Class
- Tua Tagovailoa – Quarterback
- Austin Jackson – Offensive Tackle
- Noah Igbinoghene – Cornerback
- Robert Hunt – Offensive Tackle
- Raekwon Davis – Defensive Tackle
- Brandon Jones – Safety
- Solomon Kindley – Guard
- Jason Strowbridge – Defensive End
- Curtis Weaver – Linebacker
- Blake Ferguson – Longsnapper
- Malcolm Perry, Running Back
In 2018, the Dolphins finished with a record of: 7-9
The Miami Dolphins finished 2018 ranked:
Offense Ranks
26th Total Points
31st Total Yards
30th Passing Yards
19th Rushing Yards
Defense Ranks
27th Total Points
29th Total Yards
21st Passing Yards
31st Rushing Yards
In 2019 the Dolphins finished with a record of: 5-11
The Miami Dolphins finished 2019 ranked:
Offense Ranks
25th Total Points
27th Total Yards
12th Passing Yards
32nd Rushing Yards
Defense Ranks
32nd Total Points
30th Total Yards
26th Passing Yards
27th Rushing Yards
The Dolphins were ranked in the bottom half in the league in every offensive and defensive category in 2018. The same was true in 2019 with the exception of passing yards per game where they were ranked 12th.
On paper, the Dolphins are better on both sides of the ball. This offseason, they addressed every position on the team. In addition, Miami has also over 10 undrafted free agents that will have a legitimate chance of making the team and contributing in 2020.
Miami is expected to be improved in every phase of the game. If the Dolphins improve on the league’s worst rushing attack and league’s worst scoring defense, Miami could conceivably significantly increase its win total from last season.
The major investments in the defense, offensive line, and backfield coupled with solid coaching could easily make this a reality.
