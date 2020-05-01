How Much Better Can The Dolphins Be In 2020?

Sports Illustrated

After missing the entire 2017 season due to injury, Ryan Tannehill was set to lead a promising team to the postseason. The 2018 season was sold to fans as the return of Tannehill with a team built around him to compliment his skills imminently leading the Dolphins to success.

As we know, that didn’t pan out. The following season, Miami made the move to revamp their front office, dumping Mike Tannebaum as the primary decision-maker. Subsequently, Chris Grier’s role was clarified and he was given full responsibility to operate as a true general manager. The Dolphins also parted ways with Adam Gase and his coaching staff in favor of Brian Flores.

With a new staff, came a new roster. Similarly to Thanos in Avengers Infinity War, Thanos snapped his fingers.

Ryan Tannehill Gone! Cameron Wake Gone! Kenyan Drake Gone! Laremy Tunsil Gone! Minkah Fitzpatrick Gone!

Frank Gore, T.J. McDonald, Kenny Stills, Danny Amendola, Ja’Wan James, Danny Amendola, Robert Quinn, John Denney, and Andre Branch all gone!

Believe it or not that was just a short list, but you get the point.

Fast forward to now, the 2020 NFL Draft and Free Agency Frenzy is behind us and this year feels drastically different from 2019. The big news surrounding Miami this year has not been about who is leaving but rather who’s joining the team.

2020 Key Departures

Reshad Jones – Safety

Daniel Kilgore – Center

2020 Key Additions

Free Agency

Byron Jones – Cornerback

Kyle Van Noy – Linebacker

Shaq Lawson – Defensive End

Ereck Flowers – Guard

Emmanuel Ogbah – Defensive End

Jordan Howard – Running Back

Ted Karras – Center

Trade

Matt Breida – Running Back

Draft Class

Tua Tagovailoa – Quarterback

Austin Jackson – Offensive Tackle

Noah Igbinoghene – Cornerback

Robert Hunt – Offensive Tackle

Raekwon Davis – Defensive Tackle

Brandon Jones – Safety

Solomon Kindley – Guard

Jason Strowbridge – Defensive End

Curtis Weaver – Linebacker

Blake Ferguson – Longsnapper

Malcolm Perry, Running Back

In 2018, the Dolphins finished with a record of: 7-9

The Miami Dolphins finished 2018 ranked:

Offense Ranks 26th Total Points 31st Total Yards 30th Passing Yards 19th Rushing Yards Defense Ranks 27th Total Points 29th Total Yards 21st Passing Yards 31st Rushing Yards

In 2019 the Dolphins finished with a record of: 5-11

The Miami Dolphins finished 2019 ranked:

Offense Ranks 25th Total Points 27th Total Yards 12th Passing Yards 32nd Rushing Yards Defense Ranks 32nd Total Points 30th Total Yards 26th Passing Yards 27th Rushing Yards

The Dolphins were ranked in the bottom half in the league in every offensive and defensive category in 2018. The same was true in 2019 with the exception of passing yards per game where they were ranked 12th.

On paper, the Dolphins are better on both sides of the ball. This offseason, they addressed every position on the team. In addition, Miami has also over 10 undrafted free agents that will have a legitimate chance of making the team and contributing in 2020.

Miami is expected to be improved in every phase of the game. If the Dolphins improve on the league’s worst rushing attack and league’s worst scoring defense, Miami could conceivably significantly increase its win total from last season.

The major investments in the defense, offensive line, and backfield coupled with solid coaching could easily make this a reality.

