How Miami’s Running Game Has Gone From Zero To Hero In Two Weeks

Photo by Harry How/Getty Images

It’s not hidden that Miami’s running game has picked up in December. With the duo of former Washington Husky’s Myles Gaskin and Salvon Ahmed leading the charge and Matt Breida also getting his fair share of representation, the Dolphins have finally proven that they can run the ball if needed.

Ending a streak

With Miami down their top three receivers and top rusher, it was evident that the Dolphins needed a stronger run game than ever to defeat the New England Patriots in a Week 15 rivalry battle. Ahmed gave what all fans asked for: a 100-yard rushing game. For the first time in 31 games, Miami had a tailback rush in the triple-digits. Ahmed finished with 122 yards on 23 very strong carries. His running mate Breida wasn’t too far behind him, rushing for 86 yards on 12 attempts. Miami’s 250+ rushing yards would end up earning themselves an important win in December with a final score of 22-12.

Continuing the excellence

Six days after Salvon Ahmed and Matt Breida’s strong holding in the backfield, the Dolphins gained their top RB Gaskin back on the roster from the COVID-19 list. After being out for two games, Gaskin came back and continued to show off his skill. He ran for 87 yards on 14 carries, which included one TD. Gaskin would also show fans around the world his skills as a receiver, having 82 receiving yards on five catches, which also included his massive 57-yard TD which gave Miami the lead at one point in the game vs. the Las Vegas Raiders.

The history of the Husky duo

Gaskin and Ahmed were teammates at Washington University in the 2017 and 2018 seasons. Gaskin was RB1 for the Huskies since his freshman year in 2015 and Ahmed continued his legacy after he left in 2019. Gaskin achieved PAC-12 legend status during his time in college, totaling over 5,320 rushing yards and 57 touchdowns, making him Washington’s all-time leading rusher and rushing TD scorer.

Myles’ history in college also put him at No. 3 for most rushing yards and No. 6 for most TDs in PAC-12 history. Although Ahmed isn’t on as many leaderboards as his forever teammate, don’t let that pull you away from his 2,016 rushing yards and 21 TDs within three years played in college.

Myles Gaskin and Salvon Ahmed were teammates at Washington. (Dean Rutz / The Seattle Times)

Where did the Dolphins get these two scary dudes? Miami picked up Gaskin as a 7th round steal in the 2019 NFL Draft, keeping him on the sidelines for most of the season, backing up Kenyan Drake, Kalen Ballage and Patrick Laird. As for Ahmed, he originally signed as a free agent with the San Francisco 49ers almost immediately after the 2020 NFL Draft. Later on, Ahmed would be waived and claimed by the Dolphins in August a few weeks before the 2020 season was set to kick off.

Have a night, Myles Gaskin.



As in a career-high 202 rushing yards in Washington's rout of Colorado. pic.twitter.com/j0pFJhP7OR — ESPN (@espn) September 24, 2017

Coming up on the most important game for Gaskin’ and Ahmed’ careers, Miami’s run game needs to be stronger than it ever has before for the Dolphins to clinch a postseason berth. Even if Miami wins on Sunday against the scary-looking Buffalo Bills, their strong running attack would have to continue for however long their playoff campaign lasts and in seasons to come.

Dolphins fans have been waiting for great performances from their running backs ever since the Ricky Williams and Ronnie Brown era. Now with Gaskin and Ahmed, Dolphins fans could just be in luck to be witnessing some legendary rushing between the former Washington Husky legends.