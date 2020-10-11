Here’s How The NFL’s Schedule Adjustment Impacts The Dolphins

Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

The Miami Dolphins were informed Sunday morning that their schedule has been adjusted, and they’ll be game free in Week 6.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Miami’s game against the Denver Broncos next week will be moved to Week 11, their original bye week.

The news comes due to recent COVID-19 outbreaks at the New England Patriots and Tennessee Titans facilities, which forces the NFL to make shifts to their initial plans.

Now, New England will play Denver next Sunday while Miami is forced to undergo their bye and prepare for their Week 7 game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Here’s the plan, per sources, which is tied to Tennessee being able to play:



🏈Broncos-Patriots next Sunday.



🏈Week 8 (what was supposed to be Denver bye): Chargers at Broncos.



🏈Week 11 (scheduled Miami bye) Dolphins at Broncos. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 11, 2020

That being said, there’s some good that comes out of this for Miami.

Let’s take a look:

LT Austin Jackson given time to recover.

Rookie left tackle Austin Jackson was placed on injured reserve Friday, due to a foot injury he sustained in last Sunday’s loss to the Seattle Seahawks. Because of NFL protocol, he’ll be required to miss up to three weeks, meaning that the bye week could substitute one of them.

Jackson, the 18th pick in the 2020 Draft, is expected to miss longer, however. Coach Brian Flores told reporters earlier this week that the team is “looking for a long-term replacement,” hinting that he could be out for significant time.

Regardless, the bye week gives Jackson extra time to heal up.

Other Dolphins players who will benefit from a game-free week include DeVante Parker (ankle), Byron Jones (groin/Achilles) and Shaq Lawson (shoulder).

QB Tua Tagovailoa’s debut could be advanced.

Tua Tagovailoa’s time could be coming. (PC: Jasen Vinlove – USA Today Sports)

Although nothing’s been planned, there’s anticipation that the debut of rookie quarterback Tua Tagovailoa seems to be in the works for Miami. However, this reschedule could’ve messed things up.

Earlier in the week, Flores made it clear that Ryan Fitzpatrick remains their go-to signal-caller, and that Tagovailoa still has more work to do.

“As far as [Tagovailoa] being a starter, we just don’t feel like he’s ready there just yet,” Flores said. “Right now, we feel like Fitz gives us the best chance to win.”

Imagining Fitzpatrick has another off week, the likelihood that Flores and his staff use that week off to mentally prepare Tagovailoa for a Chargers team that gives up 263.0 passing yards per game (26th) is realistic.

Of course, that’s just based on scenarios. For the time being, Fitzpatrick is bound to remain Miami’s starter for the remainder of the season.

An extra week to prepare for a must-win road ahead.

Entering Week 5 against the San Francisco 49ers, Miami’s 1-3 record has them in a position that needs an urgent adjustment. Suiting up versus a 49ers team that ranks second in pass defense (184.0 yards per game) and 14th in rush defense (110.8 yards per game), it wouldn’t be surprising to see the Dolphins drop game No. 4 of the season.

That means that for the road ahead, winning is necessary. Not only would a week off give them time to cool down and refocus, but it allows for Miami to game plan versus a beatable Chargers team, along with upcoming games against the L.A. Rams, Arizona Cardinals and New York Jets.

If Miami wants a turnaround from last season’s disappointment, it’ll be important to bounce-back strong following the bye week.