HEAT’s Udonis Haslem And Dolphins’ Brian Flores Comment On Death Of George Floyd

With the power of social media, two of South Florida’s highly regarded sport personalities, Miami Heat veteran Udonis Haslem and Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores, commented on the death of George Floyd.

In an article from the Miami Herald, Haslem spoke to journalist Ira Winderman about his “Power Forward Through Hunger” initiative which provides Miami families affected by the ongoing pandemic with food and supplies. In addition, Haslem talked about the incidents that occurred in Minneapolis.

“I have family and friends and people in law enforcement, so it’s very sensitive for me,” said Haslem. “I understand the outrage and the pain and I’m just as pissed. Trust me, I’m pissed off. I don’t like it. But we just got to be careful about pointing a finger at all law enforcement. I say that because there are people in law enforcement that are good people and I want to make sure those people are safe and protected because those are family members of mine and they protect us.

“You just have to be careful about pointing a finger at all law enforcement. Those guys were terrible people before they ever put on a badge. The badge didn’t make those guys bad people. The badge just probably gave them a little more platform and power, but it didn’t make those guys terrible people. Those were terrible people before they put that badge on.”

The 16-year NBA veteran said he understands not all law enforcement officials should be categorized with the four Minneapolis cops who were fired on Tuesday.

“I can speak for family members and the friends that I know in law enforcement, I can depend on them seven days a week and twice on Sunday,” said Haslem. “Are they perfect people? Nobody is perfect. But I know that they wear that badge and they wear it with pride and they wear it with the right intentions.

“I can’t speak for everybody in law enforcement. Unfortunately, there are some bad ones out there that made some bad decisions and it has got to stop. It has got to stop. The man sat there and told you he couldn’t breathe, man. Then you got all those guys standing there waiting. Where was the moral compass? What are the other cops doing? It’s one of the saddest things I’ve ever seen.”

As for coach Flores, the Miami Dolphins released his statement via their social media platforms.

Flores expressed his emotions towards those negating Colin Kapernick and the NFL’s incentives on minority hiring. Plus, he noted his aspirations that the death of Floyd, along with that of Ahmaud Arbery and Breonna Taylor, creates a change by uniting people as one.

Along with Haslem and Flores, Dwyane Wade, LeBron James, Meyers Leonard, and other prominent South Florida athletes used their social media to talk on the death of Floyd.