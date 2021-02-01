Has The Dolphins’ Draft Board Changed After Senior Bowl?

Photo: Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports

The Miami Dolphins were able to get up close and personal with many of the top prospects in this year’s NFL Draft. That’s because the Dolphins and Carolina Panthers coached the National and American teams at the 72nd Annual Reese’s Senior Bowl.

The Dolphins have some specific needs in this offseason, particularly on the offensive side of the ball. This was a week-long audition for these players. Did any of these guys climb their way up to being serious targets for Miami?

Jamie Bahamas points out the guys that might have the Dolphins rethinking their original draft approach on this episode of Talking About Them Dolphins.

