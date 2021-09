Photo via Orlando Sentinel

Jamie Bahamas was 12-4 in predicting the outcome of Miami Dolphins games in 2020.

His hot streak continues this season, as he not only successfully called the game in favor of the Dolphins, but his keys to victory were also spot on.

This week is Miami’s home opener. The Buffalo Bills come to town and the game is scheduled to kickoff at 1:00 P.M.

In this special episode of Talking About Them Dolphins, a 2 minute listen, Jamie gives his game pick.

Listen to the Apple Podcast.