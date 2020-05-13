FL Governor Ron DeSantis Open To Pro Sport Activities

Al Diaz / MIAMI HERALD

Governor Ron DeSantis told reporters at the Capitol that he will be open to accepting all professional sports teams in Florida.

NEW: Pro sports teams from any city are welcome to play in Florida, Gov. DeSantis says.



“We know that it can be done safely,” the governor says. pic.twitter.com/oQBZsgKV0j — Andy Slater (@AndySlater) May 13, 2020

“All professional sports are welcome here for practicing and for playing,” DeSantis said at a news conference in Tallahassee. “What I would tell commissioners of leagues is, if you have a team in an area where they just won’t let them operate, we’ll find a place for you here in the state of Florida.”

DeSantis, a former college baseball player, relayed the message that he is all for bringing back the sports that are much desired by fans.

“We want to have you here. We want to have basketball practicing again, we would love to have Major League Baseball. And I think the message is that our people are starved to have some of this back in their lives. It’s an important part of people’s lives.”

Gov. DeSantis joins Arizona governor Doug Ducey as the only two states to allow professional sports, including the NBA, the NFL, the MLB, and the NHL to resume.

On Monday, DeSantis launched a phase 1 plan that would open all areas of Florida except for Miami-Dade and Broward.

Just a month ago, DeSantis declared sports to be an “essential service” and allowed the UFC and WWE to host events with no fans in attendance. On May 24th, Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson, Peyton Manning, and Tom Brady will be hosting a charity golf event in Hobe Sound, an area in Martin County, Florida. The event will be held without fans.

The governor also plans to work with his team to revive youth sports in the state.