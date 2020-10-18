FitzMagic Or Flacco Kryptonite? What’s Bound To Work For Dolphins Versus Jets

Photo Credit: Jed Jacobsohn, AP

Have you ever see a Dolphin fly higher than a Jet?

That’s pretty much what’s been happening the last couple of seasons in this old AFC East rivalry. This time around, however, the Adam Gase led New York Jets haven’t even left the ground. Struggling, flightless Jets don’t scare anybody, having lost all five of their 2020 games.

However, Joe Flacco kinda does. The former Raven’s signal-caller gets the nod with an ailing Sam Darnold recovering from a sprained AC joint in his shoulder.

Why so?

Flacco is 7-0 in his career versus Miami, including playoff games.

Flacco possesses a 7-0 record against the Dolphins throughout his elusive career. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

That being said, the Jets currently rank dead last in passing yards and scoring, so Miami’s stingy secondary has the upper-edge in clamping down on wide receiver Jamison Crowder and Co. Flacco shouldn’t have it anywhere near as easy as his past Dolphin encounters. Joe isn’t with Terrell Suggs and the Ravens anymore, and Miami isn’t the same old Dolphins that they’ve been.

These boys hit back! Attn: Angry fish – Do not feed the Dolphins.

Believing the secondary is safe, Miami’s offensive line has also faced some of the league’s top defenses and held up very well. That’s a giant step forward for this team and the comfort levels of coaches, fans and Tua Tagovailoa, who’s been idle on the sidelines this season.

No serious threat detected here.

Miami, 14, has double the number of sacks than that of the Jets, 7, through five games. Statistically speaking, it’s New York’s O-line that could have their hands full.

New York bound to get a taste of Fitzmagic, run game.

Gase’s defense ranks 25th in passing yards (265.6) allowed and 23rd (128.6) in rush yards allowed while ranking 31st (9) in opponent rushing touchdowns. Expect halfback Myles Gaskin in the end zone along with Jordan Howard or Matt Brieda a couple of times on Sunday.

If Ryan Fitzpatrick gets hot and the magic starts to flow like last week against the San Fransico 49ers – 22 of 28 in pass completions for 350 yards and three touchdowns – DeVante Parker, Preston Williams and Mike Gesicki should find success as well.

With the Jets parting ways with running back Le’Veon Bell, who signed with the Kansas City Cheifs shortly after, 37-year-old Frank Gore is now the team’s leading rusher (204 yards). Sam Darnold ranks second for the Jets (117 yards).

Ironically, it seems like New York is taking a page from the 2019 Dolphins, who saw Fitzpatrick lead the team in rushing yards (243).

While Gore shouldn’t pose a huge threat, Miami has surrendered a lot on the ground (126.0 yards per game), ranking 21st, only slightly better than New York. Stopping the run should be the main focus Sunday at Hard Rock Stadium.

Miami’s special teams is special.

Miami’s special teams rank first in the league, thanks to the likes of kicker Jason Sanders. Perfect on the season to this point, including 2 conversions from 50-plus yards, Sanders has given Miami faith in close games. While Miami needs those league-leading 14 field goals to result in touchdowns instead, confidence in your kicking game is a huge plus.

All in all, Miami being a favorite to win for once in a very long time seems reasonable, considering the dumpster fire that is Gase’s Jets. Barring something absolutely insane – and absolutely insane is prone to happen in the AFC East) – Miami should take this one to pull even to .500 on the season.