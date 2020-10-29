Facing A Top-Tier Defense, What Are Realistic Exceptions For Tua’s First Start?

(AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

It’s Tua time in the 305. The eight-week wait to see Tua Tagovailoa, the No. 5 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, has come to an end as he’ll make his first start in a Dolphins uniform as they host the Rams.

So, what should be expected?

While some fans are blinded by the hype and think he’ll throw for 450 yards and five touchdowns, going against a fierce defensive in his first start makes any scenario to that sort very unlikely.

Tagovailoa holds the all-time NCAA records in yards per attempt, touchdown rate and passer efficiency rating. All eyes have been on him ever since entered at halftime of the 2018 National Championship game and threw for three touchdowns to lead Alabama to a 26-23 overtime comeback victory over Georgia.

In the 2018-19 season, he threw for 3,966 yards and 43 touchdowns while only throwing six interceptions as the team lost to Clemson in the National title game. He was poised for redemption and a chance at becoming the first player taken in the NFL draft before his career-threatening hip injury.

Now, nearly a year after his injury, Tua will make his first NFL start for the Dolphins, whose fans wanted their team to lose so they would have a higher chance of selecting the lefty to be the quarterback of the future.

Tagovailoa’s debut opponent has some star power on the defensive side of the ball. The biggest concern for Miami is two-time NFL Defensive MVP Aaron Donald. The 6-foot-1, 280-pound defensive tackle has eight sacks this season and is problematic for every offensive line he faces. In the secondary, Jalen Ramsey will probably shadow the Dolphins’ top-target Devante Parker for most of the game. Tua’s first start may turn out to be a baptism by fire as he goes against two of the NFL’s top defensive players.

Starting field position will be crucial for the Dolphins to get their offense going. And they’ll have to hope that Rams punter Johnny Hekker doesn’t repeat his Monday night performance. Hekker pinned all five of his points inside the 10 yard-line, which marked the first time in 30 years that a punter has punted five or more times in a game and had all the punts downed inside the 10.

The Rams rank second in the NFL in points allowed with 17.7 a game and have allowed the fifth-fewest passing yards with the opposing team averaging 212 yards per game.

Tagovailoa will always be compared to his rookie top-10 draft picks quarterback counterparts, both of which already start for their respective teams.

Joe Burrow opened his NFL career with a Week 1 start versus the Chargers and a 193-yard performance without a touchdown and an interception. Burrow has improved since then and his most recent start was one of his best in the pros even with subpar offensive line play. He tore up the Cleveland Browns for 406 yards, three touchdowns and an interception. He has thrown for 2,023 yards, 9 touchdowns and five interceptions this season while having been sacked 28 times in seven games.

Justin Herbert’s first start came because of the most bizarre injury in recent history, as a Chargers team doctor accidentally punctured Tyrod Taylor’s lung while giving him a pre-game injection. Herbert got less than a half-hour notice that he’d be making his NFL debut, but still threw for 311 yards, a touchdown and an interception. Herbert’s best game thus far came on Monday Night Football in Week 5, as he recorded 264 passing yards and four touchdowns. Herbert, the No. 6 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, has thrown for at least 300 yards in three of his five starts.

The bar has been set high for Tagovailoa, as he replaces veteran Ryan Fitzpatrick, who’s led the Dolphins to a 3-3 record while notching 1,535 yards, 10 touchdowns and seven interceptions this season.

Nonetheless, we’ll get our first look at how the quarterback change affects Miami’s offense as they eye a playoff run in 2020.