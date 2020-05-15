FA CB Logan Ryan Wants $10M+ From Dolphins

Kirk Irwin-Getty Images

As the Miami Dolphins look to add to their already deep secondary, they can make sure to scratch out former Tennessee Titans cornerback Logan Ryan from their list of targets.

Per The Miami Herald’s Armando Salguero, Ryan’s agents have told the Dolphins the veteran cornerback is seeking a deal worth more than $10 million annually.

Ryan, 29, signed a 3-year, $30 million contract with the Titans in 2017, and it appears he isn’t looking to make any less than the $10 million he made with the Titans in 2019.

Last season, Ryan recorded a career-high 113 tackles with 18 passes defended and four interceptions while helping Tennessee reach the AFC Championship Game. The 5-11 led the league in solo tackles by corners and tied for eighth in interceptions with four.

While Dolphins fans may have fallen in love with Ryan for intercepting Tom Brady’s final throw as a Patriot, the honeymoon phase has come to an end.

Miami has added a plethora of weapons to their secondary this offseason. Byron Jones received the largest contract ever given to a cornerback at 5-years, $82.5 million. They also signed safety Clayton Fejedelem, drafted CB Noah Igbinoghene with the 30th pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, safety Brandon Jones with the 70th pick, and brought back Adrian Colbert.