Eight Dolphins Make ESPN’S AFC East All-Decade Team

Photo by Rob Foldy/Getty Images

The Miami Dolphins experienced another decade of mediocrity throughout the 2010s, with just one winning season, a 68-89 regular-season record (0.433% winning percentage), and a rebuilding effort that seems to have no end.

Nonetheless, the Dolphins still played host to a number of players that excelled during that time, despite being surrounded by incompetence. Some of those players were recently honored on ESPN’s AFC East All-Decade Team.

The ESPN team put together the starting offense, defense, and special teams, consisting of players who played in the AFC East during the past decade. Miami had eight former (some present) players to make the team.

On offense, wide receivers Brandon Marshall and Jarvis Landry were named, with Richie Incognito represented the Dolphins at guard.

Defensive ends Cameron Wake and Mario Williams were listed, as well as safety Reshad Jones on defense. Meanwhile, kick returner Jakeem Grant and punter Brandon Fields led the way on special teams.

Marshall was credited for both his performances with the New York Jets Dolphins. While the five-time Pro-Bowl wide receivers career may have not peaked in Miami, Marshall posted two 1,000-yard seasons from 2010-2011.

But while Marshall’s tenure with the Dolphins was relatively short, Landry’s time with the organization will not be forgotten. His love and passion for the game made him a fan favorite from day one.

As for numbers, Landry filled up the stat sheet. He earned three Pro Bowl appearances while in Miami, and led the league with 112 catches, to go along with 986 receiving yards and nine touchdowns, in 2017.

Another angle on #Dolphins Jarvis Landry's catch pic.twitter.com/rs9nTrT3jS — The Sports Daily (@SportsDailyBlog) December 27, 2015

As for Incognito, all headaches aside, he was the best offensive guard the Dolphins had all decade. Despite supporting one of the worst offensive lines in the NFL, Incognito was always efficient.

Also named the franchises top player of the decade, Wake was a no brainer on this list. After going undrafted, Wake played in 132 games with 125 starts, registering 337 tackles, 92.5 sacks, 21 forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries, one interception, and five Pro Bowls over 10 seasons in Miami.

#Titans add a veteran leader to their young group of edge rushers, agreeing with 5-time Pro Bowler Cameron Wake (@Kold91) to a three-year deal #TitanUp pic.twitter.com/dgkiX1FXXk — Titans Film Room (@titansfilmroom) March 13, 2019

Williams played just one season with the Dolphins, after dominating with the Buffalo Bills from 2012-15. However, he underperformed during with Miami, recording a career-low 1.5 sacks to go with 13 total tackles and a single defended pass in 2016.

At his peak, Jones was one of the NFL’s best safeties, and is without a doubt the best safety of the 2012s for the Dolphins, with his career spanning all ten years. He recorded 776 tackles, 21 interceptions with four touchdowns, 55 passes defensed, three forced fumbles, seven fumble recoveries, and two touchdowns, in 128 games played with 113 starts.

On Special Teams, Grant received was surprisingly mentioned.

Grant has been the anchor of the return unit with Miami. His quickness and explosive speed have resulted in him returning two punts and kickoffs to the house, his most recent being a 101-yard kickoff in Week 11 against the Buffalo Bills.

Le Touchdown de 101 yards de Jakeem Grant! pic.twitter.com/qO26L0yroU — il était une fois…le Sport (@VibronsSport) November 19, 2019

Ultimately, Fields, a 2013 Pro Bowl selection was mentioned. He played for three seasons prior to the start of the 2010s, and kicked 377 times for Miami in the decade, with a 48.0 yards per kick average.

Here is the entire roster:

OFFENSE

QB: Tom Brady, Patriots, 2000-19

RB: LeSean McCoy, Bills, 2015-18

WR: Brandon Marshall, Dolphins, 2010-11; Jets, 2015-16

WR: Julian Edelman, Patriots, 2009-present

WR: Jarvis Landry, Dolphins, 2014-17

TE: Rob Gronkowski, Patriots, 2010-18

OT: D’Brickashaw Ferguson, Jets, 2006-15

G: Logan Mankins, Patriots, 2005-13

C: Nick Mangold, Jets, 2006-16

G: Richie Incognito, Bills, 2009, 2015-17; Dolphins, 2010-13

OT: Nate Solder, Patriots, 2011-17

DEFENSE

DE: Cameron Wake, Dolphins, 2009-18

DT: Kyle Williams, Bills, 2006-18

DT: Vince Wilfork, Patriots, 2004-14

DE: Mario Williams, Bills, 2012-15; Dolphins 2016

LB: David Harris, Jets, 2007-16; Patriots, 2017

LB: Dont’a Hightower, Patriots, 2012-present

LB: Chandler Jones, Patriots, 2012-15

CB: Darrelle Revis, Jets, 2007-12, 2015-16; Patriots, 2014

CB: Stephon Gilmore, Bills 2012-16; Patriots, 2017-present

S: Reshad Jones, Dolphins, 2010-19

S: Devin McCourty, Patriots, 2010-present

SPECIAL TEAMS

KR/PR: Jakeem Grant, Dolphins, 2016-present

K: Stephen Gostkowski, Patriots, 2006-19

P: Brandon Fields, Dolphins, 2007-14