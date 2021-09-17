East 32: A Dolphins Tailgate Experience Like No Other

Photo via Tailgreeter.com

Football is back, but not just the games. The 2020 season saw stadiums at limited capacity or no fans at all due to the ongoing pandemic. The Miami Dolphins limited their fan attendance but banned tailgating.

Tailgating is back at Hard Rock Stadium in 2021

We caught up with Cameron Scott of ‘East 32 Dolphins Tailgate’ and learned what makes this tailgate event so special.

When you think of a good tailgate a few things come to mind immediately; food, music, and fun.

Food

This is where the East 32 Dolphins Tailgate sets itself from the rest. Scott has a background in the culinary field and is passionate about food. He used that passion to provide a food theme that is customized to the Dolphins opponent for each game. For instance, the New England Patriots game featured fresh lobsters, Ipswich clams, and diver scallops.

On the menu for the upcoming game against the Buffalo Bills, you guessed it; Buffalo Wings. Of course, in true East 32 Dolphins Tailgate style, they also tailor the beverages to match the weekly theme.

Photo via Tailgreeter.com

Music

The East 32 Dolphins Tailgate features a live DJ playing various genres including Country, Rock, Alternative, Reggae, and Hip Hop. On top of that, Solo D of Miami Sports Music makes appearances performing some of his hits. This season, the tailgate will add a pregame show hosted by Stephen D of the Clock Blockers Morning Miami Sports Show.

Fun

The East 32 Dolphins Tailgate has something for everyone. This party of over 400 people includes people of all ages. There are games, giveaways, and overall a good time. This tailgate is also very inviting for visiting fans.

How to Party with East 32 Dolphins Tailgate?

This tailgate event got its name from its from its original location. However, it hasn’t been at East 32 for four years. To find them this season, just head towards East 22 and look for the East 32 banners.

For more information on East 32 Dolphins Tailgate check out:

Tailgreeter.com