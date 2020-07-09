Connect with us

EA Sports Releases Madden 21 Rating For Tua Tagovailoa

Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

Tua Tagovailoa’s got his first look at his rookie rating in ‘EA Sports Madden NFL 21’ on Thursday.

The No. 5 overall pick came in second among rookie quarterbacks with a 73 overall rating.

In the video, Hall of Fame QB Steve Young video chatted with the Miami Dolphins rookie and revealed some of his ratings. Young unveiled Tagovailoa’s play-action rating, which is an 84, and his break a sack rating, which is an 80.

The official EA website displays each of the quarterback ratings:

Tagovailoa, Burrow, Jordan Love, and Justin Herbert were the only four quarterbacks that had a 70 rating or higher. That’s doesn’t come as a surprise given the fact they were selected in the first-round of the NFL Draft. 

For those familiar with Madden ratings, while they may be notorious for underlooking players, their rookie ratings are always fairly low. And a 73-overall rating is ideal for a rookie at any position, especially one coming off an injury.

Here’s Tagovailoa’s most notable ratings:

  • 73 overall
  • Awareness: 76
  • Throw power: 88
  • Short accuracy: 86
  • Medium accuracy: 80
  • Deep accuracy: 84
  • Injury: 84

