Dolphins WR Preston Williams Cleared For Football Activities, Learning New Offense

Photo by Doug Murray/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Throughout the first nine weeks of the 2019 season, Miami Dolphins undrafted rookie receiver Preston Williams created matchup nightmares for teams.

However, his breakout rookie campaign was cut short after tearing his ACL in November. Fast forward eight months and Williams is on track to play in the 2020 season opener.

Dolphins coach Brian Flores said Monday that Williams has been cleared for football activity.

“Preston has worked extremely hard since the injury. He has worked his way back to where he was cleared for activity,” head coach Brian Flores told reporters Monday. “Again, it’s walk-through right now. He has strength and conditioning in the morning. He’s running and lifting. We see him in the walk-through setting.”

And as the 23-year-old Williams gets back to game shape, Flores wants to make sure he grasps first-year offensive coordinator Chan Gailey’s offense.

“He has to learn the terminology and the depth of some routes. Things of that nature,” Flores added. “They are a little different than they were a year ago. That’s kind of what his focus is right now.”

The 6-foot-5 receiver was able to thrive last season despite having to learn a complex playbook, as his height and athleticism paved the way towards a starting role on the team. Williams played in eight games as a rookie, starting in seven, and garnered 32 receptions for 428 yards and three touchdowns.

Heading into year two, Williams is expected to earn a starting role at receiver and create a dynamic duo with Devante Parker, who amassed 1,200 yards last season.

The speedster could very well hit the 1,000-yard mark under Gailey’s innovative offense this season. The 2015 Jets under Gailey had two receivers go for over 1,000 yards in Brandon Marshall and Eric Decker.

The next couple of weeks will be crucial towards Williams reemerging as a key receiver for the Dolphins in 2020.