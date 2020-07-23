Dolphins Waive UDFA Ray Lima

Photo by John E. Moore III/Getty Images

The Miami Dolphins have waived undrafted free agent rookie Ray Lima, they announced Thursday.

Lima had signed a three-year, $2.3 million contract with Miami in April after going undrafted out of Iowa State.

The 6-foot-3, 316-pound defensive tackle played in 38 games throughout his three-year career for the Cyclones, recording 87 tackles and 10.5 tackles for loss. He received First-Team All-Big 12 honors as a junior and was named Second-Team All-Big 12 as a senior in 2019.

According to Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald, Lima, 24, did not report to training camp and has decided to step away from the game and retire in search of something else in his life.

With the departure of Lima, the Dolphins have 86 players on the roster and will have to trim the list to 80, as opposed to the usual 90, heading into training camp. Miami still has five rookie defensive lineman on the team: second-round pick Raekwon Davis, fifth-round picks Curtis Weaver and Jason Strowbridge, and UDFA’s Tyshun Render and Benito Jones.

Dolphins rookies, quarterbacks and injured players are set to report to training camp on Thursday and undergo COVID-19 screening for the first couple of days. Players will have to brings back two negative tests before being able to enter the team’s facility in Davie, FL as early as Monday, July 27. Other players are planned to report on July 28.